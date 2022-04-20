Weed, Hella Celebs, and a Fake Ass Snake: Machine Gun Kelly Stars in ‘Good Mourning’ Trailer

A YouTube commenter put it most succinctly: “This is either gonna be hilarious or really stupid….or both.” We’re on the same page.

On Wednesday, Open Road Films released the trailer for Good Mourning, a comedy directed and written by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun, set to release on May 20. There’s a lot of shit going on in it — and it’s pretty funny.

Machine Gun Kelly is set to star as London Clash, an actor who’s about to have the biggest meeting of his life after his girlfriend Apple (played by Becky G) breaks up with him via text. Now, he has to choose between going for a big acting gig or going after Apple.

“Yo, does this look like a breakup text to you?” Kelly asks Mod Sun before chaos ensues. Suddenly, the two are surrounded by some friends trying to “get your energy right” before a tapestry catches on fire and Megan Fox sexily (is that a word?) appears with an extinguisher to put the fire out. “You’re an idiot, I hope you find your girlfriend,” she says.

Then comes Whitney Cummings, who seems to play Clash’s manager. “The only thing that will never break your heart is money,” Cummings says. “That hoe is loyal. Ya feel me?”

Oh, and we meet Pete Davidson’s character, Clash’s valet dude friend, Berry. It seems like he has some anger issues, reminiscent of Crazy Steve from Drake and Josh. (Is that too niche of a reference? Also, why are several characters in this movie named after fruits?)

In the rest of the trailer, Clash and his friends are seen smoking a ton of weed, snorting coke, and getting punched in the face before boarding a private jet. In a montage, Dove Cameron makes a quick appearance, as does Trippie Redd, and Danny Trejo, who attacks MGK’s character while dressed as a caveman.

There’s a big snake in the trailer, too. Though it’s really fake. Like they didn’t even try. “Drake has a huge snake,” says Mod Sun as a man who doesn’t really look like Drake but kinda resembles him stands with the fake snake around his neck. “I don’t think that’s Drake,” responds Zach Villa, as the snake bites Mod in the neck and he starts to bleed.

Machine Gun Kelly has several acting gigs under his belt. He played Felix in Bird Box in 2018, Tommy Lee in the Dirt, and most recently Calvin in Midnight in the Switchgrass. Meanwhile, Becky G appeared as the Yellow rRnger in 2017’s Power Ranger and Sara in 2018’s A.X.L.

Good Mourning premieres on May 20.