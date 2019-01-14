Watch Lady Gaga, Glenn Close Tie for Best Actress at Critics’ Choice Awards

The Oscar race for Best Actress is now even more heated. Lady Gaga and Glenn Close tied for Best Actress at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, giving both an extra edge for the upcoming Academy Award nominations.

Close, who earned a statue for The Wife, was called onstage first by presenter Willem Dafoe, who announced the award would be a tie. Gaga, who won for her work in A Star Is Born, broke down in tears as she took the stage to accept the award Close’s speech. “I’m so very happy that you won this this evening,” Gaga told Close as the pair embraced. “This is a tremendous honor.”

Lady Gaga tears up after tying for best actress with Glenn Close #CriticsChoice https://t.co/slZIvVY9SM pic.twitter.com/vsAA75S39D — Variety (@Variety) January 14, 2019

Close recently earned the Golden Globe for her performance and thanked her fellow nominees during the Critics’ Choice Awards, who included Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy. “I was thinking that, you know, the world kind of pits us against each other in this profession and I know that from all the women in this category, and I think I can speak for all the women in this room, we celebrate each other,” the actress told the audience. “We are proud to be in this room together.”

Lady Gaga also won Best Song for “Shallow” and took time during her speech to thank her director and co-star Bradley Cooper. “Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker,” the singer said. “And you are just as magical of a human being.” She added, “I’ve never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you and I will cherish it forever. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera.” Gaga’s speech ran long as music began to play her offstage. “Don’t worry I can still do this with a piano background,” she quipped.

The duo were the second tie of the evening, following Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette, who shared the honor of Best Actress in a Limited Series for Sharp Objects and Escape at Dannemora respectively.