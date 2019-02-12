Watch J.R.R. Tolkien Uncover Path to Middle Earth in New Biopic Trailer

J.R.R. Tolkien distills the essence of The Lord of the Rings in the new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic, Tolkien, set to open May 10th.

Nicholas Hoult stars as the legendary author, and in the clip he explains what his seminal saga will be about: “It’s a story about journeys, the journeys we take to prove ourselves. It’s about adventures, it’s about potent magic, magic beyond anything anyone has ever felt before; it’s about what it means to love, and to be loved; it’s about courage; it’s about fellowship.”

This narration is paired with a montage of moments from Tolkien’s life – wandering the streets with his friends, falling in love with his future with Edith, witnessing the ravages of war – that would go on to inspire his books. Cleverly, these scenes are also juxtaposed with sequences ostensibly from The Lord of the Rings.

Dome Karukoski directed Tolkien, which also stars Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patric Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris and Derek Jacobi.