Rolling Stone
Watch Jimmy Kimmel Join Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Scene

Apparently Spider-Man spends a lot of time at the dry cleaners

Jimmy Kimmel lived out a childhood fantasy by creating an exclusive scene from the upcoming Marvel superhero movie Spider-Man: Far From Home alongside star Tom Holland. The late night host, who admitted to sleeping on a Spider-Man pillow until he was married, joked that the usually secretive Marvel allowed him to premiere the scene ahead of the movie’s release.

In the clip, Kimmel plays an employee at a New York dry cleaners where Peter Parker comes to pick up his Spider-Man suit. “Can I ask you a question?” Kimmel says as he hands over the superhero suit in a clear plastic bag. “Why do you get your pajamas cleaned every two days?” “Because I sweat a lot when I sleep,” Holland responds. Kimmel also mixes up Spider-Man’s mask with those of Daredevil and Deadpool, both of whom appear to also use this dry cleaners (as does Bruce Banner).

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be in theaters July 2nd. The film, directed by Jon Watts, follows the release of Avengers: Endgame and will open the next cycle of Marvel films. The movie is a sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and finds Peter embarking on a school trip to Europe with his friends and his crush, MJ (Zendaya). He’s interrupted when former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appears and urges Peter to help save the world from Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio.

