Watch Jermaine Dupri Trace So So Def’s Southern Hip-Hop Revolution in New Doc Trailer

The trailer for the new documentary, Power, Influence and Hip-Hop, highlights the hip-hop and R&B revolution fostered by Jermaine Dupri and his record label So So Def. The film arrives July 18th on We TV.

Founded in Atlanta in the early Nineties, So So Def provided a crucial southern counterpoint to what was happening in the hip-hop power centers of Los Angeles and New York. At the helm was Dupri, whose production talents allowed him to work with a cross section of rappers and singers, including Mariah Carey, Usher, Kris Kross and Da Brat. The trailer captures the eclectic, genre-blending nature of So So Def in an amazing moment where Dupri and Mariah Carey share a glass of red wine and the former quips, “She’s a rapper,” and latter responds, “He’s a diva.”

The trailer for Power, Influence and Hip-Hop also teases interviews with Usher, Snoop Dogg, Will.i.am, Da Brat, Bow Wow and Nelly. The film will also include a mix of video from liver performances, and never-before-seen archival footage.

Power, Influence and Hip-Hop will premiere June 23rd at SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado before arriving on We TV in July.