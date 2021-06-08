How to Watch ‘In the Heights’ Online: Stream the Musical Free On HBO Max

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

¡Wepa! The movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Tony-winning musical, In the Heights, is set to hit HBO Max this week. Starring Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos as Usnavi (Miranda’s original role on Broadway) in a slice-of-life look at New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, In the Heights will premiere on HBO Max on June 10.

Directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, with a screenplay by the musical’s original playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, as well as music and lyrics by Miranda, the film has had a rollercoaster of a production history. But following the success of Hamilton, Warner Bros. is ultimately bringing the movie to cinemas as part of their play to let blockbusters premiere simultaneously in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

So if you want to watch In the Heights online instead of taking the A train, we’ve rounded up the best ways to see it.

When Does In the Heights Come Out?

In the Heights hits movie theaters on Thursday, June 10. Originally scheduled to premiere in summer 2020, the debut was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check your local theaters to see whether In the Heights is playing near you. See tickets and showtimes here.

The film is also available to watch from home on HBO Max. In the Heights will debut on HBO Max Thursday June 10, the same day as its U.S. theatrical release.

You’ll be able to stream the movie for free on HBO Max for 30 days, just like the other blockbuster premieres. In the Heights leaves HBO Max on July 10.

How to Watch In the Heights Online

Want to stream In the Heights online? You’ll need to sign up for an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is the only place to watch In the Heights online — you won’t be able to find it on iTunes, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month right now (about the same price as Netflix, and cheaper than a theater ticket). Need a budget-friendly option? The streamer just launched an ad-supported plan that lets you watch HBO Max for just $9.99 a month.

If you’ve been considering signing up, now’s the time—the HBO Max deal is 33% off a regular subscription price. You can also try the new annual plan, which gives you 16% off HBO Max if you prepay for 12 months of service ($99.99 with ads, $149.99 without).

Your HBO Max subscription lets you stream In the Heights free online in theater-quality 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos from your computer, phone or through your TV (note: you’ll need a 4K-compatible device to play 4K content on your TV; we recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is just $49.99 right now).

Unlike the recent Premier Access launch on Disney+, Cruella, you don’t have to pay an additional fee to get In the Heights on HBO Max. All HBO Max subscribers get instant access to stream In the Heights online for free and watch on-demand as many times as you want.

Your HBO Max subscription also lets you watch the entire catalogue of HBO Max content, including every Harry Potter movie, and the recent fan-approved Friends reunion special.

How to Stream In the Heights Free

Unlike some streaming services like Paramount+ or Amazon Prime, who both offer free trials, HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial. However, you can get HBO Max free by signing up for the 7-day Hulu trial, which includes HBO Max for free.

Another way to watch In the Heights for free? You can get HBO Max for free through AT&T if you subscribe to one of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. To activate, download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free.

HBO Max is also officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

In the Heights Runtime, Rating, What to Expect

In the Heights has a run time of 2 hours and 43 minutes and is rated PG-13. Cast members include Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits, as well as cameos from Lin-Manuel Miranda himself as the “Piragua Guy” and original cast member Christopher Jackson.

“Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community,” the film’s synopsis states. “At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

In the Heights is one of the Warner Bros. films to be released this year on HBO Max alongside a full theatrical release. Warner Bros. has announced that its entire slate of tentpole 2021 films will debut on the streaming service on the same day the movie hits theaters.

How to Get the In the Heights Original Soundtrack Online

The original soundtrack to In the Heights will feature the film’s cast, including Anthony Ramos, and arrives via Atlantic Records on June 11, a day after the film’s U.S. premiere.

It also includes a brand-new, original song titled “Home All Summer,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by the film’s stars, Ramos and Leslie Grace, featuring Marc Anthony. The soundtrack is available for preorder now, and will be available to stream on Amazon Music.

