Watch Himesh Patel Cover ‘Yesterday’ on ‘Kimmel’

Himesh Patel stars in Danny Boyle’s upcoming film Yesterday, a movie that supposes a world where The Beatles don’t exist. In the film, Patel’s Jack Malik gets famous pretending he’s the mastermind behind hits like “Hard Day’s Night” and “Hey Jude.” The British actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in support of the movie to unveil his version of the 1965 classic “Yesterday.”

In the clip, Patel performs the track on guitar and vocals, stripping the tune back as a string section adds another level of emotion to the performance. The song, originally written by Paul McCartney for the group’s album Help!, takes on more an acoustic ballad vibe here than its initial version.

Yesterday, written by Love Actually scribe Richard Curtis, also stars Lily James, Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran, who plays himself in the film. The movie is Boyle’s first feature film since 2017’s Trainspotting sequel, T2: Trainspotting.

Curtis recently spoke to the BBC about casting Sheeran in the film, saying “When we came up to Suffolk to research the movie I just said to Ed ‘why don’t you come to dinner with Danny.’ I said after the dinner, ‘Danny, if we cast him, he’s not experienced at acting’ and Danny said ‘from the way he is as a person, I’m absolutely sure it’s gonna be fine.’ So Ed committed to rehearsal, instead of saying ‘I’ll just turn up’, and Danny just gave him a few simple things. We were part of the miseducation of Ed Sheeran.”

Boyle added, “Obviously Ed’s a wonderful musician and it was amazing watching him in concert. But actually in terms of acting I felt I could help him a bit.”