Watch Gritty Trailer for Casey Affleck’s Post-Apocalyptic Survival Film ‘Light of My Life’

A father must protect his daughter by disguising her as his son after a plague wipes out most of the female population in the trailer for Casey Affleck’s new film, Light of My Life. The film will be released in theaters, and via digital on demand services August 9th.

Affleck wrote, directed and stars in the film as the father, while newcomer Anna Pniowsky plays the daughter. The trailer finds the pair camped out in the middle of the woods and doing their best to avoid detection when they venture into what remains of society, while it also offers a glimpse of how this post-apocalyptic landscape came to be.

Of course things eventually get perilous for the father and daughter, like when a creepy old man stumbles across their campsite, or when the father is forced to hastily hide his daughter when strangers appear at a house where they’re staying. “I’ll always be with you,” the father promises, “even if someone tied me up and stabbed me and knocked me down and put me in a block of ice and dropped me in the middle of the ocean.”

Last August, Affleck notably gave an interview with The Associated Press that marked his first since resurfaced sexual harassment allegations forced him to avoid participating in the 2018 Oscars. The allegations stemmed from a pair of sexual harassment civil lawsuits he faced while directing the 2010 Joaquin Phoenix quasi-documentary, I’m Still Here. Affleck denied any wrongdoing but settled both lawsuits.

“First of all, that I was ever involved in a conflict that resulted in a lawsuit is something that I really regret,” Affleck said. “I wish I had found a way to resolve things in a different way. I hate that. I had never had any complaints like that made about me before in my life and it was really embarrassing and I didn’t know how to handle it and I didn’t agree with everything, the way I was being described, and the things that were said about me, but I wanted to try to make it right, so we made it right in the way that was asked at the time. And we all agreed to just try to put it behind us and move on with our lives, which I think we deserve to do, and I want to respect them as they’ve respected me and my privacy. And that’s that.”