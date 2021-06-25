How to Watch Every ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The final chapter of the Fast & Furious saga premieres on Friday, June 25 after the theatrical release was delayed for a year due to Covid-19. Though the blockbuster may see fans rushing to the theater to see the end of a nearly 20-year-old franchise (the first film released in 2001), unfortunately, you won’t be able to stream it on HBO Max the day it premieres.

This comes as a surprise after Warner Bros. films like In the Heights and Mortal Kombat were released this year on HBO Max alongside a full theatrical release. In fact, Warner Bros. had announced that its entire slate of tentpole 2021 films would debut on the streaming service on the same day the movie hits theaters. However, Fast & Furious is being released by Universal Pictures, which doesn’t have the same streaming deal with HBO Max.

But if you want to catch up on all the globe-trotting, death-defying, drag-racing action before you catch a screening of F9, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to stream the first eight films, along with the spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw before F9 opens in theaters.

Will F9 Be Streaming on HBO Max?

In short: yes and no. F9 isn’t actually distributed by Warner Bros. (the credit there goes to Universal), so it won’t be available on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters.

That being said, F9 is rumored to head over to HBO Max at some point, but only after the film’s theatrical run, and online rentals, Blu-ray and DVDs have gone on sale. All in all, it might be a few months before you can stream F9 on HBO Max and view it on the small screen.

You can, however, sign up for HBO Max to watch a sneak peek titled F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look if you want to catch some of the action before racing to the theater.

How to Watch the Fast & Furious Movies Online Free

If you want to watch the Fast & Furious movies online for free, there are a couple ways to stream the films from home before you watch the latest installment. Here’s how to stream the Fast & Furious movies in order of release date.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

You can stream film that started it all with an HBO Max subscription. The streaming service costs $14.99 a month, and you also get access to the streamer’s other acclaimed series like Insecure and The Sopranos.

One way you can watch The Fast and the Furious free on HBO Max is if you become an AT&T subscriber (or if you’re one already). When you sign up for one of AT&T’s wireless phone, WiFi or TV plans, you’ll get HBO Max included for free, which will let you watch the Fast & Furious films online free.

You can sign up for either AT&T’s Unlimited Elite phone, AT&T’s Internet 1000 WiFi and AT&T’s TV Choice plans, which all offer a free subscription to HBO Max. See the full list of plans here.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The second film in the Fast saga is also streaming on HBO Max. But there’s another way you can stream 2 Fast 2 Furious free without playing the regular $14.99 monthly subscription.

Hulu currently offers a 7-day free trial here that includes HBO Max. You’ll get instant access to all of Hulu’s programming plus all of HBO’s programming to watch free for a week. You can use it to stream 2 Fast 2 Furious free online, and catch up on other summer blockbusters as they premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, such as The Suicide Squad.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Tokyo Drift was the third film to be released from the Fast & Furious franchise, and it’s available to rent or buy on Amazon. fuboTV, one of the best streaming services for live TV, also has The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift available to stream. A subscription to fuboTV also gets you more than 200 live TV channels.

Like Hulu, fuboTV currently has a 7-day trial that you can use to stream The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift free online. Get more details here.

Fast & Furious (2009)

The direct sequel to The Fast and the Furious, you can watch almost all of the original cast unite in this thrilling blockbuster, available to rent or buy on Amazon.

You can also stream the film online with a Peacock subscription. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out a 7-day free trial and stream Fast & Furious for free.

Fast Five (2011)

Fast Five is available to stream online with a Peacock subscription, but you can also stream free with a 7-day trial to Peacock. Want to own the film? Fast Five can be rented or bought on Amazon, too.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast & Furious 6 is available to rent or buy on Amazon, but it can also be streamed online on Peacock. Fast & Furious 6 is also one of the few films in the franchise that can be streamed on Hulu free with their 7-day trial (you’ll also get to try out all of Hulu’s other offerings, to boot)

Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 stars the late Paul Walker in his final film role, and features one of the most emotional endings in the series. Currently, you can stream Furious 7 online free with Hulu’s 7-day trial here. The film is also available to rent or buy on Amazon.

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

The Fate of the Furious stars Charlize Theron as “Cipher”, who’s set to reprise her role in F9. Unfortunately, there isn’t currently a way to stream The Fate of the Furious online free. But you can still rent or buy the film on Amazon if you want to catch up on the character’s backstory before the new movie.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a side story that throws together the unlikely duo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw from the original franchise. You can’t stream Hobbs & Shaw free just yet (it’s bounced around from Netflix and HBO Max over the years), but the film is available to rent or buy on Amazon.