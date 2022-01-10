Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Arrives on Disney+: Here’s How to Stream the MCU Movie Online Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Disney+ is home to a ton of Marvel content, including popular shows like Hawkeye, WandaVision and more. Joining the roster this month is Eternals, which first premiered in theaters back in November 2021. The ensemble movie received mixed reviews from critics, but many Marvel fans who want to watch Eternals online can finally find it available for streaming on Disney+.

The plot follows a group of immortal beings as they fight to save humanity all while uncovering the truth about their true existence. The cast features some big names including Angelina Jolie as Thena and Salma Hayek as Ajak, amongst others.

Interested in watching Eternals? Here’s everything you need to know on how to stream it online.

Marvel’s Eternals: Release Date, Run Time

You’ll be able to stream Eternals online starting on January 12, 2022. The run time is about two hours and thirty-six minutes including end credits (more on this later). Eternals features the IMAX Enhanced badge, which means you’ll get clearer visuals when you stream, similar to a more cinematic experience.

How to Watch Eternals Online

Eternals is currently only available to watch on Disney+, which means you’ll need an active subscription to watch the Marvel movie online. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month and will give you access to watch Eternals online when it starts streaming on Wednesday, January 12th.

You’ll be able to use your Disney+ subscription to stream Eternals online as well as gain access to a ton of other Marvel content like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Loki and more (see a full list here). Watch Eternals on your TV, tablet, phone or laptop. You can even cast Eternals onto your screen using Apple TV, Roku or other similar devices.

If you’re looking to expand your streaming platforms, go with the Disney Bundle Deal which will get you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99/month. Use it to watch Marvel’s Eternals on Disney+ on-demand as many times as you want, and get access to all of Hulu and ESPN+’s programming as well.

How to Watch Eternals Free Online

Though Disney+ does not offer a free trial at this moment, all Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch Eternals online free. Whereas other films, like Black Widow and Cruella, were part of Disney+’s “Premier Access” tier, requiring an additional fee to watch them online, Disney+ is letting you stream Eternals for free.

Don’t have a Disney+ subscription? There are other ways to stream Eternals online for free. If you are a Verizon Unlimited subscriber, you could take advantage of their “Disney+ On Us” deal, giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up for the offer or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. You’ll be able to stream Marvel’s Eternals free on Disney+ once you’re signed up.

How to Watch Eternals Without a Disney+ Subscription

Unfortunately, there’s currently no way to stream Eternals without Disney+. You can preorder the DVD or Blu-Ray version right now, but it’s set to release on February 15, a full month after its debut on Disney+.

Amazon

Does Marvel’s Eternals Have End-Credit Scenes?

Marvel movies usually surprise fans with either one or two extra credit scenes, and Eternals is no different. Spoilert alert: The movie features two mind-blowing end-credit scenes, and if the internet hasn’t spoiled them for you already, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with both the mid-credit and after-credit scenes.

Sign up now to Disney+ so you can stream Marvel’s Eternals once it’s available.

