How to Watch ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ Online: Will the MCU Film Be on Disney+?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amidst all the expansive theories and timeline chaos, prepare yourself for a multiverse of madness with the latest entry into the MCU — the new Doctor Strange movie premieres May 6 in theaters, but if you want to know how to watch it online, and when it will be available to stream on Disney+, read ahead.

Buy: 'Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness'… at

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is the direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and follow-up to the original Doctor Strange (2016). The film has Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Stephen Strange (a.k.a. Doctor Strange), who has to deal with the consequences of the events of Now Way Home, as well as a dimension-hopping new hero America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez), and the return of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) as the Scarlett Witch.

The film also features several cameos and appearances from heroes and villains of the previous MCU series, and while it would dip into spoiler territory to say anything more, if you’re antsy to watch the movie, here’s the info on when it’ll be available to stream online and how to watch Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness online for free.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

When Will Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Be Released?

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022 and like many recent movies and like many recent movies, it’s getting a wide release so you can watch it in-person. Tickets to see the film at your local movie theater are available online here.

Is Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Available to Watch on Disney+?

Unlike other Marvel films this year that dropped simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Mandess is currently only available to watch in theaters. But due to the massive amount of No Way Home torrents online that popped up after that release, Disney may just decide to push up the digital release date — but it just won’t be streaming on Disney+ yet.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not currently streaming on Disney+, but as with most Marvel Studios films since November 2019, the movie will eventually release on the platform sometime later this year. It will be a theatrical exclusive for at least 45 days (or perhaps longer, given No Way Home‘s run was extended to 90), so you should expect to see it on the streamer sometime in July or August.

Pricing for a Disney+ subscription starts at just $7.99 a month and will include instant access to watch the original Doctor Strange online, as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings.

Buy: Disney+ Subscription at $7.99

Sign up for Disney+ here for $7.99 and log in with your subscription to stream Doctor Strange (2016) from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV.

How to Watch Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Free Online

Disney+ unfortunately doesn’t currently offer a free trial for new subscribers, but there are other ways to stream the MCU movies you’ll need to catch up on for free, and to have the streamer subscription for when Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness eventually drops on Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream Doctor Strange (2016), WandaVision, and more on Disney+.

Doctor Stranger: Multiverse of Madness 2022 Rating, Runtime, Cast, Description

The runtime for Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is 2 hours and 6 minutes, and the film has a PG-13 rating. Directed by Sam Raimi (of original Spider-Man fame), the film features several returning actors reprising their roles, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film follows Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange grappling with the fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home. After casting a spell that opens up a doorway into the multiverse, a threat is unleashed that is far too great for him to handle on his own. Together with Wanda Maximoff (Scarlett Witch), Wong, and dimension-hopping hero America Chavez, he traverses the multiverse and must face off against a secret organization known as the Illuminati for his crimes against bending reality.

How to Watch the Original Doctor Strange Movie Online

If you want to catch up on both the original Doctor Strange (2016) film, and the WandaVision series (there might be some easter eggs and references to No Way Home as well), here’s how to watch the rest of the MCU films online.

The good news is that Doctor Strange (2016) and WandaVision are both currently available to stream on Disney+. With a Disney+ subscription you can can binge all the MCU movies and exclusive series with unlimited streaming.

Buy: Disney+ Subscription at $7.99

It’s a little tricker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently unavailable to stream on Disney+. But if you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online before heading to the theaters for Doctor Strange, you can purchase and watch the film on demand on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Microsoft, and YouTube for $19.99.

Buy: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' at $19.99