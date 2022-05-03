Daniel Radcliffe Stars as Weird Al Yankovic in Roku’s ‘Weird’ — And Yeah, It’s Weird

Daniel Radcliffe in a Party City wig takes on the role of Weird Al Yankovic in Roku’s upcoming film, Weird. On Tuesday, the streaming-service-turned-movie-channel released a teaser trailer for the silly biopic set to follow the life and career of the parody musician.

“I hope you guys are ready for this,” says Radcliffe as Weird Al, before pulling out an accordion and singing his “Like a Virgin” parody, “Like a Surgeon,” on stage. Then clips are shown of the actor in Weird Al’s signature Hawaiian shirts as he enters a record label office, goes shirtless on stage, does the splits in public, and later asks for an accordion.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Radcliffe previously said in a statement.

In March, Rolling Stone got an exclusive first look at a surprise casting choice: Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. Yankovic previously parodied the singer (following her approval). Also starring in the film are Rainn Wilson as Yankovic’s mentor Dr. Demento, and Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as Weird Al’s parents, Nick and Marry.

Yankovic co-wrote the film with Eric Appel. “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic previously said in a statement. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

The film is set to air on the Roku Channel this fall.