Watch Chris Pine, Willem Dafoe Remember Anton Yelchin in ‘Love, Antosha’ Trailer

Late actor Anton Yelchin, who died in 2016, is the subject of a new documentary, Love, Antosha. In the first trailer for the film, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, everyone from Willem Dafoe to Chris Pine to Simon Pegg to J.J. Abrams recount their memories of Yelchin. It includes footage from the actor’s youth leading into his film career, as well as his death at 27 years old.

The documentary, directed by Garret Price, is in theaters August 2nd. The official synopsis describes the film as a look at Yelchin’s life and art, as well as his career. “Through his journals and other writings, his photography, the original music he wrote, and interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues, this film looks not just at Anton’s impressive career, but at a broader portrait of the man,” the synopsis reads. “Born in the former Soviet Union to a family of artists, Anton and his parents came to the U.S. when he was six months old. He started acting at nine. He had a genuine curiosity and love for people, for art, and for family. And a willingness to explore, and be open with, the darker parts of himself. Love, Antosha explores his successes and his struggles, and let’s viewers get to know this extraordinary person the world was cheated from seeing grow old.”

At a recent event celebrating the 10th anniversary of Star Trek, Pine introduced the trailer for fans, saying, “Obviously we’re here for Anton; he was one of my dear friends and I felt like I was only getting a chance to know him a better one when he passed. The film is incredible and I think it’ll show you all different sides of the guy that I knew — this curious, fascinating, complex, strange little dude.” He added, “I think it’s a great legacy for whom I had a tremendous amount of respect and for this courageous young man who just had zero fear and boundless, endless positivity and, an energy for life.”