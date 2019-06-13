Watch Chris Hemsworth Cover ‘Hurt’ as Fat Thor on ‘Fallon’

Anyone who has seen Avengers: Endgame knows that the character of Thor took a really dark turn. The superhero, played by Chris Hemsworth, was so depressed by the loss of his friends and family that he gained weight and started heavily drinking. So it makes sense that Fat Thor would be into Johnny Cash, especially the singer’s morose cover of Nine Inch Nails’ tune “Hurt.”

Hemsworth shared a clip of him in character as Thor covering the track with The Tonight Show. “I didn’t know if I was ever going to show it,” Hemsworth told host Jimmy Fallon, explaining that he was performing the Cash cover to get in character. “Because it was in the trailer, in between a few takes.” He added, “It’s the saddest song in the world. And I’m a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist.”

Hemsworth appeared on The Tonight Show to promote his new movie, Men In Black: International, which is in theaters June 14th. The actor stars opposite Tessa Thompson in the fourth movie in the Men In Black franchise, directed by F. Gary Gray. Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois and Larry Bourgeois also star.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Hemsworth also discussed his career and took part in a segment called “True Confessions” alongside Fallon and his MIB: International co-star Kumail Nanjiani. In the clip, Hemsworth admits that his first job, at age 14, was cleaning breast pumps.