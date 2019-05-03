Watch Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen Reenact 20 Popular Rom-Coms on ‘Corden’

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen appeared on The Late Late Show to promote their new film Long Shot and joined host James Corden in a lighting round of “Rom Com Roll Call.” In the segment, the trio reenact 20 popular romantic comedies, from Love, Actually to You’ve Got Mail.

In the clip, Rogen, Theron and Corden quickly move through iconic scenes from various movies as Theron struggles to keep a straight face. Notting Hill, Jerry Maguire, When Harry Met Sally and even Rogen’s own Knocked Up are all showcased, with a lot of wigs and accents involved. While Rogen and Corden mostly trade off playing the male love interests, one of the best moments comes when Corden plays the young kid in the climactic scene of Sleepless In Seattle. The segment ends with a rousing, gospel-inspired performance of “All You Need Is Love,” as heard in the wedding scene of Love, Actually.

Long Shot, out May 3, sees Theron playing Secretary of State while Rogen plays her bumbling speech writer.