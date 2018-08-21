Watch Chance the Rapper Track Killer Werewolf, Deliver Pizza in ‘Slice’ Trailer

Chance the Rapper and Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz try to track down a werewolf in between pizza deliveries in the new trailer for Slice.

The clip opens with the mysterious murder of a pizza delivery boy, prompting Beetz’s character, as well as a few other amateur sleuths, to take on the case. Soon, the investigators realize they’re tracking a supernatural being that likely emerged from a gateway to Hell, situated beneath a pizza shop. Chance the Rapper only makes a brief appearance at the end of the Slice trailer, but the clip is still packed with plenty of delightfully campy slasher flick mayhem.

Austin Vesely directed Slice, which also stars Paul Scheer, Rae Gray and Joe Keery. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Slice marks Chance the Rapper’s film debut, though he previously collaborated with Vesely on several music videos, including “Angels,” “Sunday Candy” and “Brain Cells.”