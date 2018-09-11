Rolling Stone
Watch Bill Murray Crash Wedding, Kickball Game in New Doc Trailer

‘The Bill Murray Stories’ chronicles actor’s surprise fan encounters

Bill Murray has a penchant for popping up in the most unexpected places. Over the last few years, he’s appeared at bachelor parties, ice cream socials and karaoke clubs, leaving behind a trail of awe-struck fans. Those remarkable encounters are the focus of the new documentary, The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man.

In the new trailer for the film, fans recall their Murray sightings, some of which are accompanied by never-before-seen footage of the actor in the wild. Amidst tales of Murray bartending, playing kickball and crashing weddings, the film’s director, Tommy Avallone, attempts to dissect Murray’s motives and figure out what life lessons can be gleaned from these surprise run-ins.

While there are no definitive answers, one interviewee aptly sums up the joy Murray can bring to any situation: “He’s like a candle, when you light it in the room, and all of a sudden the room smells great.”

The Bill Murray Stories opens in select theaters October 26th. The movie will also be available that day on video-on-demand and digital HD services.

