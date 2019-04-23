Watch ‘Avengers’ Cast Sing ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ on ‘Fallon’

Jimmy Fallon tapped the cast of Avengers: Endgame to create a new take on Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” themed to the new Marvel movie. In the video, which aired on The Tonight Show, everyone from Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Evans offered lyrics about the history of The Avengers onscreen to Joel’s iconic melody.

The clip, fashioned like a moving comic books, recounts each of the past Avengers films, starting with Iron Man, as well as the many villains and the background of the infinity stones. Fallon lends his vocal talents to the team, which also includes Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Mark Ruffalo. “We didn’t start the fire,” the cast sings. “But when we are gone/it will still run on and on and on and on.” The video concludes with a nice tribute to Stan Lee, the man who did, metaphorically, start the fire.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters this week. The film premiered in Los Angeles on Monday night.