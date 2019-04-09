Watch ‘Avengers’ Cast Read ‘Infinity War’ Children’s Book on ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel enlisted Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and several other cast members from Avengers: Endgame to read a rhyming, kid-friendly incarnation of Avengers: Infinity War. Styled like “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” the cast recited “Twas the Mad Titan Thanos,” retelling the last film with slightly less emphasis on death and destruction.

“While children love superheroes, I’m not so sure how they feel about intergalactic genocide,” Kimmel told the audience. “It’s no fun to see Spider-Man die. So to get the kids back we wrote a version of that movie that’s kid-friendly.”

In the clip, the actors, who also include Chris Evans and Don Cheadle, recite lines like “His gauntlet was glowing/and wouldn’t you know it/He went to Wakanda/Excited to show it.” The cast members interject their own commentary as the story unfolds, with Johansson quipping “Yeah, he blew it” after Thor fails to kill Thanos in the story. They also have a few issues with the rhyming choices, including when the book rhymes “Groot” with “soot.”

Johansson, Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd also appeared as guests on Kimmel, where they discussed the upcoming premiere of Avengers: Endgame and their favorite lines from the film.