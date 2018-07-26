Watch Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy Read Gilda Radner’s Diaries in Moving Doc Trailer

Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy, Bill Hader and more read from Gilda Radner’s personal diaries in the inspiring new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Love, Gilda. The film is set to open September 21st.

Love, Gilda is centered around these diaries, as well as personal audio recordings and video tapes that director Lisa D’Apolito found while researching the film. These artifacts document Radner’s childhood, her comedy career, her relationship with husband Gene Wilder and ultimately her struggle with, and untimely death from, cancer.

Along with the footage of Poehler, McCarthy and Hader reading Radner’s words, the Love, Gilda trailer is filled with classic clips from the comedian’s Saturday Night Live tenure, as well as snippets from the never-before-heard audio recordings. In one voiceover, Radner says, “People want to know, ‘Well, what made you funny?’ And I know what made me funny.” A moment later she adds, “My biggest motivation has always been love.”

Love, Gilda will also feature interviews with Chevy Chase, Maya Rudolph, Lorne Michaels, Paul Shaffer, Martin Short, Cecily Strong, Laraine Newman, Michael Radner, Stephen Schwartz and more.