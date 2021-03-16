 Watch 2021 Oscar Nominees Online: Stream All Best Picture Films Now - Rolling Stone
How to Watch the 2021 Oscar Nominees Online

Grab some popcorn and stream some of this year’s Academy Award-nominated films from home, including ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘Soul’ and ‘Nomadland’

Riz Ahmed as Ruben in SOUND OF METAL Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Riz Ahmed as Ruben in SOUND OF METAL

Amazon Studios

Oscars season is official underway, and Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, and Promising Young Woman are all up for some of the biggest awards of the year.

NomadlandJudas and the Black Messiahand Minari lead the pack, with multiple Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture. Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand, are up for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively, while notable acting nods include Riz Ahmed, who scored a nomination for Best Actor for his starring role as Ruben in Sound of Metal; Steven Yeun, who’s nominated for Best Actor for Minari; and, following her win at the 2020 Golden Globes, Andra Day, who received a Best Actress nomination for The United States vs. Billie Holiday. 

While we’re still a few weeks out from the 93rd annual Academy Awards on April 25th, but you can catch up on most of the nominees before the big show, especially now that more of the major streaming services have these 2021 Oscar-nominated films available to watch online.

How to Stream the 2021 Oscar Nominees Online

Movie buffs can already stream a lot of this year’s nominees without leaving your house, from The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank on Netflix, to a host of titles available to rent on Amazon, like Minari, or to stream for free on Hulu, like Nomadland.

You can check most of the Best Picture nominations off your must-watch list now, as well as some of the nominated documentaries, including The Mole Agent, along with animated films like Soul, Onward and Burrow.

Ahead of this year’s Oscars, here are all the Academy Award nominees you can stream online. Check out a full list of the nominations here. We’ll continue to update this list as more nominated films make their way online.

Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiahstream for free on HBO Max
Mank stream on Netflix
Minaristream it on Amazon
Nomadlandstream for free on Hulu
Promising Young Womanstream it on Amazon
Sound of Metalstream for free on Amazon
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – stream on Netflix

Related: The Wanderlust of Chloe Zhao

Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round — stream for free on Hulu
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland 
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – stream on Netflix
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari

Related: Riz Ahmed on ‘The Long Goodbye,’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ and His Music Career

Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday 
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman – stream on Netflix
Frances McDormand – Nomadland 
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — stream for free on Amazon
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy – stream on Netflix
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari 

Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah 

Related: From ‘Nomadland’ to ‘Minari,’ These Are the Best New Movie Releases to Stream Online Now

Best Documentary Feature
Collectivestream it on Amazon
Crip Camp stream on Netflix
The Mole Agent — stream it on Hulu
My Octopus Teacher – stream on Netflix
Time — stream for free on Amazon

Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

International Feature Film
Another Round — stream it on Hulu
Better Days — stream it on Amazon
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature Film
Onward — stream it on Disney+
Over the Moon – stream on Netflix
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – stream on Netflix
Soul — stream it on Disney+
Wolfwalkers watch on Apple TV+

Best Animated Short
Burrowstream it on Disney+
Genius Loci 
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best Short Film Live Action
Feeling Through
The Letter Room — stream it on Amazon
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Related: Oscars 2021: Delroy Lindo, Regina King and Other Biggest Nomination Snubs

Best Original Song
“Fight For You” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas (Judas and the Black Messiah)
“Hear My Voice” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
“Husavik” – Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
“Lo Si (Seen)” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini (The Life Ahead)
“Speak Now” – Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth (One Night in Miami)

Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

How to Watch the Oscars Without Cable

You can stream the 2021 Academy Awards for free online when ABC airs the ceremony on April 25th. Use this Hulu + Live TV free trial deal to watch critically-acclaimed movies like Nomadland, in addition to the awards ceremony on ABC (though we suggest double-checking which channels you can get in your area).

In This Article: 2021 Oscars, judas and the black messiah, Minari, Movies, Nomadland, RS Recommends

