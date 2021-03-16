How to Watch the 2021 Oscar Nominees Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Oscars season is official underway, and Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, and Promising Young Woman are all up for some of the biggest awards of the year.
Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Minari lead the pack, with multiple Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture. Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand, are up for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively, while notable acting nods include Riz Ahmed, who scored a nomination for Best Actor for his starring role as Ruben in Sound of Metal; Steven Yeun, who’s nominated for Best Actor for Minari; and, following her win at the 2020 Golden Globes, Andra Day, who received a Best Actress nomination for The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
While we’re still a few weeks out from the 93rd annual Academy Awards on April 25th, but you can catch up on most of the nominees before the big show, especially now that more of the major streaming services have these 2021 Oscar-nominated films available to watch online.
How to Stream the 2021 Oscar Nominees Online
Movie buffs can already stream a lot of this year’s nominees without leaving your house, from The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank on Netflix, to a host of titles available to rent on Amazon, like Minari, or to stream for free on Hulu, like Nomadland.
You can check most of the Best Picture nominations off your must-watch list now, as well as some of the nominated documentaries, including The Mole Agent, along with animated films like Soul, Onward and Burrow.
Ahead of this year’s Oscars, here are all the Academy Award nominees you can stream online. Check out a full list of the nominations here. We’ll continue to update this list as more nominated films make their way online.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah — stream for free on HBO Max
Mank – stream on Netflix
Minari — stream it on Amazon
Nomadland — stream for free on Hulu
Promising Young Woman — stream it on Amazon
Sound of Metal — stream for free on Amazon
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – stream on Netflix
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round — stream for free on Hulu
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – stream on Netflix
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman – stream on Netflix
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — stream for free on Amazon
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy – stream on Netflix
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature
Collective – stream it on Amazon
Crip Camp – stream on Netflix
The Mole Agent — stream it on Hulu
My Octopus Teacher – stream on Netflix
Time — stream for free on Amazon
Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
International Feature Film
Another Round — stream it on Hulu
Better Days — stream it on Amazon
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward — stream it on Disney+
Over the Moon – stream on Netflix
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – stream on Netflix
Soul — stream it on Disney+
Wolfwalkers – watch on Apple TV+
Best Animated Short
Burrow— stream it on Disney+
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Short Film Live Action
Feeling Through
The Letter Room — stream it on Amazon
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Original Song
“Fight For You” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas (Judas and the Black Messiah)
“Hear My Voice” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
“Husavik” – Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
“Lo Si (Seen)” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini (The Life Ahead)
“Speak Now” – Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth (One Night in Miami)
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
How to Watch the Oscars Without Cable
You can stream the 2021 Academy Awards for free online when ABC airs the ceremony on April 25th. Use this Hulu + Live TV free trial deal to watch critically-acclaimed movies like Nomadland, in addition to the awards ceremony on ABC (though we suggest double-checking which channels you can get in your area).