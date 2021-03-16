How to Watch the 2021 Oscar Nominees Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oscars season is official underway, and Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, and Promising Young Woman are all up for some of the biggest awards of the year.

Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Minari lead the pack, with multiple Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture. Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand, are up for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively, while notable acting nods include Riz Ahmed, who scored a nomination for Best Actor for his starring role as Ruben in Sound of Metal; Steven Yeun, who’s nominated for Best Actor for Minari; and, following her win at the 2020 Golden Globes, Andra Day, who received a Best Actress nomination for The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

While we’re still a few weeks out from the 93rd annual Academy Awards on April 25th, but you can catch up on most of the nominees before the big show, especially now that more of the major streaming services have these 2021 Oscar-nominated films available to watch online.

How to Stream the 2021 Oscar Nominees Online

Movie buffs can already stream a lot of this year’s nominees without leaving your house, from The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank on Netflix, to a host of titles available to rent on Amazon, like Minari, or to stream for free on Hulu, like Nomadland.

You can check most of the Best Picture nominations off your must-watch list now, as well as some of the nominated documentaries, including The Mole Agent, along with animated films like Soul, Onward and Burrow.

Ahead of this year’s Oscars, here are all the Academy Award nominees you can stream online. Check out a full list of the nominations here. We’ll continue to update this list as more nominated films make their way online.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah — stream for free on HBO Max

Mank – stream on Netflix

Minari — stream it on Amazon

Nomadland — stream for free on Hulu

Promising Young Woman — stream it on Amazon

Sound of Metal — stream for free on Amazon

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – stream on Netflix

Related: The Wanderlust of Chloe Zhao

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round — stream for free on Hulu

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – stream on Netflix

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Related: Riz Ahmed on ‘The Long Goodbye,’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ and His Music Career

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman – stream on Netflix

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — stream for free on Amazon

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy – stream on Netflix

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Related: From ‘Nomadland’ to ‘Minari,’ These Are the Best New Movie Releases to Stream Online Now

Best Documentary Feature

Collective – stream it on Amazon

Crip Camp – stream on Netflix

The Mole Agent — stream it on Hulu

My Octopus Teacher – stream on Netflix

Time — stream for free on Amazon

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

International Feature Film

Another Round — stream it on Hulu

Better Days — stream it on Amazon

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward — stream it on Disney+

Over the Moon – stream on Netflix

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – stream on Netflix

Soul — stream it on Disney+

Wolfwalkers – watch on Apple TV+

Best Animated Short

Burrow— stream it on Disney+

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Short Film Live Action

Feeling Through

The Letter Room — stream it on Amazon

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Related: Oscars 2021: Delroy Lindo, Regina King and Other Biggest Nomination Snubs

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas (Judas and the Black Messiah)

“Hear My Voice” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

“Husavik” – Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

“Lo Si (Seen)” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini (The Life Ahead)

“Speak Now” – Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth (One Night in Miami)

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard

Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

How to Watch the Oscars Without Cable

You can stream the 2021 Academy Awards for free online when ABC airs the ceremony on April 25th. Use this Hulu + Live TV free trial deal to watch critically-acclaimed movies like Nomadland, in addition to the awards ceremony on ABC (though we suggest double-checking which channels you can get in your area).