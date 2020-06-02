Warner Bros. Makes ‘Just Mercy’ Free to Stream to Educate Viewers on Systematic Racism

Warner Bros. has announced that it will be making its 2019 civil rights legal drama, Just Mercy, free to stream on digital platforms throughout June in light of the ongoing George Floyd protests.

“We believe in the power of story,” representatives from Warner Bros. said in a statement. “Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, Just Mercy will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the U.S.” (You can stream it for free right now on Amazon).

The statement continues: “To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org.”

Just Mercy stars Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson, who acted as a defense attorney in appealing the wrongful murder conviction of Walter McMillian, an African-American pulpwood worker from Alabama. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film was released last Christmas and earned Jamie Foxx, who portrays McMillian, a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.