 Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman Star in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Clip - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jeff Tweedy Encourages Voting, Performs Wilco's 'Everlasting Everything'
Home Movies Movie News

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman Strive for Blues Perfection in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Trailer

Film based on August Wilson’s play of the same name will mark Boseman’s final film

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman star in the new trailer for the upcoming adaption of August Wilson’s play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which opens in select theaters this November before arriving on Netflix December 18th.

Davis plays the legendary blues musician and the film is centered around an afternoon recording session in Twenties Chicago during which Rainey grapples with her white manager and producer for control over her music and career. With Rainey running late to the session, tensions begin to rise among the musicians waiting for her, much of it spurred by a young trumpeter named Levee (Boseman) who dreams of striking it big on his own.

The trailer teases these dueling storylines, as both Ma and Levee try to navigate a ruthless and exploitative music industry. And of course their journeys ultimately collide when the session does finally start, and it turns out some of the musical differences between Ma and Levee are only compounded by the fact that Levee also has eyes for Ma’s girlfriend, Dussie Mae (Taylor Paige).

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was directed by George C. Wolfe. It also stars Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, and Dusan Brown. The film will be the last to feature Boseman, who died in August after a battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

In This Article: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.