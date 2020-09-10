Vince Vaughn Is a Body-Swapping Serial Killer in ‘Freaky’ Trailer

A mystical dagger makes life amusing, difficult and frightening for Vince Vaughn in the trailer for Freaky, out November 13th.

Vaughn stars as the Blissfield Butcher, an infamous serial killer. Millie (Kathryn Newton) is a 17-year-old who’s just trying to survive high school. “Honestly, if this was a horror movie,” she narrates late one night, sitting alone in her mascot uniform, “I’d be one of the first ones to get killed.”

Of course, it is a horror movie — and the Butcher attempts to do exactly that. But things go incredibly wrong when the dagger he uses to stab her causes a body swap. On the cusp of Homecoming, they have only 24 hours to switch back before the change becomes permanent. “Great,” Millie’s friend Joshua (Misha Osherovich) says, “we’re gonna get killed by murder Barbie.”

Freaky was directed by Christopher Landon, known for directing Happy Death Day and the Paranormal Activity franchise, and for writing 2007’s Disturbia. It was produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.

Newton recently starred in 2018’s Blockers and as Abigail in Big Little Lies. Just this year, Vaughn has appeared in Arkansas and the Hulu series The Binge.