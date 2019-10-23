 Vin Diesel Reveals Cardi B Has Joined the Cast of ‘Fast 9’ – Rolling Stone
Vin Diesel Reveals Cardi B Has Joined the Cast of ‘Fast 9’

The rapper calls the sequel film “the best one”

By

Reporter

Cardi B joins the cast of upcoming movie "Fast 9."

Cardi B will appear in the upcoming 9th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Star Vin Diesel shared the news in an Instagram video shot on the movie’s set, in which he and Cardi discuss their excitement over the long, challenging production.

In the video, Cardi is in costume, wearing black gloves and a black vest. “Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel says into the camera. “I know I’m exhausted, we all gave every single thing we could for this movie, put it all on the table, put it all out there.” Cardi B adds, “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, this is gonna be the best one.”

Diesel continues, “We are so blessed. Last day of filming in the U.K. All love, always.” The pair then trade some gibberish that appears to be an inside joke before Diesel reaffirms the film’s release in May of 2020.

Fast 9 will feature the return of Diesel as Dominic Toretto, and Dame Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Ludacris will all reprise their roles. The movie, directed by Justin Lin, is in theaters May 22, 2020. It marks Cardi B’s first big film role since she appeared as a stripper named Diamond in Hustlers, starring alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lizzo.

