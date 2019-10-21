 Watch Vin Diesel Come Back to Life in ‘Bloodshot’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
Watch Vin Diesel Come Back to Life in ‘Bloodshot’ Trailer

The comic book movie is out in February

Vin Diesel is a new kind of superhero in Bloodshot, the latest comic book adaptation from Sony Pictures. In the violent first trailer for the movie, out February 21, 2020, Diesel stars as a soldier who gets rebuilt by a mysterious corporation after his death and seeks revenge. His character appears to be almost immortal, with his face being blown off and then rebuilt in the trailer.

Per the film’s official synopsis, Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier who is killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. The summary notes: “With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force — stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not — but he’s on a mission to find out.”

Guy Pearce, Eliza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan and Toby Kebbell also star in the movie, which is based on characters from the Valiant Comic Universe. Earlier this year, Diesel posted on Instagram that Ray is “one of the must complex characters I have been fortunate enough to play.” The film was directed by Dave Wilson and written by Eric Heisserer (Arrival) and Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare).

 

