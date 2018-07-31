‘Venom’: See Tom Hardy Threaten Victims as Alien Symbiote in New Trailer

Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock may be battling the alien symbiote inside himself, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his sense of humor in the new trailer for Marvel‘s Venom.

Brock is a reporter who uncovers some dark work being done by Life Foundation. “I find myself questioning something the government may not be looking at,” he says in the new clip. “I found something really bad. And I have been taken.”

Headed by Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), the corporation is dealing in alien symbiotes. “This is a new race, a new species, a higher life form,” says Drake. While investigating the organization, Brock becomes a symbiote himself, the anti-hero named Venom. As Brock tries to come to terms with his transformation, he’s both horrified by its power and amused by it.

“That power, it’s not completely awful,” he quips as he fights Drake’s hired goons. After Venom delivers a terrifying speech at a store to one of his victims about how he will eat parts of his body one-by-one, he turns back into Brock and tells the shocked shopkeeper, “Oh, I have a parasite.”

Another symbiote is introduced in the new trailer. Ahmed’s Riot makes an appearance and goes head-to-head with Venom.

Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) directed Venom, which also stars Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze and Reid Scott. The film hits theaters on October 5th.