Woody Harrelson Embraces the Chaos in New ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer

Venom and his archnemesis Carnage do battle in the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is scheduled to arrive on September 24th.

The new trailer finds Tom Hardy’s character Eddie Brock in an Odd Couple-esque detente with his symbiote, Venom, as the two try to figure out how to co-exist with as little chaos/innocent people-eating as possible. But the trailer’s primary focus is Cletus Kasady, a serial killer played by Woody Harrelson, who soon becomes the host for the evil symbiote, Carnage.

In the clip, Kasady lures Brock to the prison where he’s being held, promising the journalist his story, only to take a bite out of Brock’s hand instead. After Kasady completes his transformation into Carnage, he breaks out of the prison and proceeds to go on a rampage that leads to a final showdown with Brock/Venom (in order to get Venom to take over his body at the crucial moment, Brock has to promise the symbiote that he can eat anybody he wants).

Venom: Let there Be Carnage was directed by Andy Serkis and follows the 2018 Venom film. Along with Hardy and Harrelson, the movie stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.