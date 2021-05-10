Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson Clash in New ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer

Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson prepare for a monstrous battle of the symbiotes in the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, set to arrive in theaters on September 24th.

The new flick, directed by Andy Serkis, follows the 2018 Venom film, and the trailer finds Hardy’s character, Eddie Brock, and his symbiote Venom maintaining a somewhat peaceful co-existence: There’s a “No Eating People” sign in the apartment, and Venom appears happy enough to cook breakfast for the pair, although not without nearly destroying their home.

That peace, however, is ripe for disruption with the introduction of the serial killer Cletus Kasady — played by Woody Harrelson — who soon becomes the host for Venom’s arch-nemesis, Carnage. The trailer boasts an ominous monologue from Kasady, who promises plenty of impending chaos, which the trailer teases with some wild snippets of Carnage and Venom’s inevitable confrontation.

Along with Hardy and Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.