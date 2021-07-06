Val Kilmer Uses Home Movies to Reflect on Career in Trailer for ‘Val’ Documentary

Val Kilmer reflects on his career and cancer diagnosis in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Val, arriving in theaters July 23rd and on Prime Video August 6th.

Directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, Val features a trove of video Kilmer shot throughout his life, from home movies made with his brothers to footage he amassed while making blockbusters like Top Gun, The Doors, and Batman Forever. While this footage offers unique insights into one of Hollywood’s most misunderstood stars, it also serves as a kind of voice for Kilmer, who now struggles to speak after undergoing surgery for throat cancer.

“I spent decades finding my voice,” Kilmer says in a voice-over in the new trailer, “through characters, though movies.” At the very end, there’s some footage of Kilmer using a voice box to speak, saying, “I’ve tried to see the world as one piece of life.”