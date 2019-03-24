×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next While Washington Awaits Mueller's Findings, Trump Golfs With Kid Rock Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Us’ Sets Box Office Record for Original Horror Film

Jordan Peele’s Get Out follow-up exceeds estimates, opens with $70 million

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
US, CW from bottom left: Evan Alex, Lupita Nyong'o, Shahadi Wright Joseph, 2019. ph: Claudette Barius / © Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

Jordan Peele's 'Us' scared up a new box office record as the film established the best-ever opening for an original horror movie.

©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Jordan Peele’s Us scared up a new box office record in its first weekend in theaters as the film set the best-ever opening for an original horror movie.

With a $70 million domestic opening weekend – nearly double its early estimates of $38 million – Us surpassed A Quiet Place for the best opening for an original horror film, and posted the best opening for an original R-rated film since Ted in 2012, Variety reported.

Us also more than doubled the opening weekend haul of Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out, which debuted domestically with $33 million on its way to a $176 million domestic gross; Get Out‘s production budget was $4.5 million, while Us reportedly had a $20 million budget.

“Put simply, Jordan Peele is a genius,” Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, said in a statement to Variety. “He’s managed to tap into something that the domestic box office can’t get enough of. People can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Tim Heidecker noted of Us‘ huge weekend:

Us also ended Captain Marvel‘s two-week reign atop the box office. Us‘ $70 million was the second-best opening of 2019, behind Captain Marvel‘s $153 million debut.

2017’s It, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel, established the all-time highest opening box office for a horror film with $123 million. Deadpool 2, a Marvel property, holds the record for best rated-R opening with $132 million.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad