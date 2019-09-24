 Adam Sandler Makes One Hell of a Bet in ‘Uncut Gems’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
Adam Sandler Makes One Hell of a Bet in ‘Uncut Gems’ Trailer

New venture from Safdie brothers stars Sandler as high-stakes jewelry dealer

A24 released the trailer for its highly anticipated new crime film, Uncut Gems, directed by the Safdie brothers (Heaven Knows What, Good Time) and starring Adam Sandler. The film opens in wide release December 13th.

Uncut Gems centers on Howard Ratner (Sandler), a charismatic jewelry dealer with many high-profile New York clients, including Kevin Garnett and The Weeknd (both portrayed by themselves in the film).

“When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family and encroaching adversaries on all sides in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win,” reads the film synopsis.

Uncut Gems also stars Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Eric Bogosian and Judd Hirsch. The film has earned rave reviews from its fall festival screenings, with many critics praising Sandler’s performance as one of his bests (alongside his other dramatic efforts like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories).

