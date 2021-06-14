U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Fights for Equal Pay in New ‘LFG’ Documentary Trailer

HBO Max has released the official trailer for LFG, an upcoming documentary about the U.S. women’s soccer team’s fight for equal pay. The film is set to premiere on the streaming service on June 24th.

With a whopping four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals won over the past 30 years, the USWNT is one of the most decorated teams in sports, but as the trailer shows, they’ve consistently been underpaid compared to their counterparts on the U.S. men’s team (who have zero World Cups or Olympic gold medals to their name). In 2019, just three months before the start of the most recent Women’s World Cup, the team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over this pay discrepancy

As the trailer for LFG shows, the new film will offer a look at the history of the women’s team, how their fight for equal pay dovetailed with their dominant performance at the 2019 World Cup, and how it ties into the broader fight for women’s rights well beyond sports.

LFG was directed by Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine. The film will feature interviews with USWNT stars like Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis, and others.

Last summer, we interviewed Rapinoe, watch the full interview below.