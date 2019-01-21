Trump, ‘Happytime Murders,’ ‘Gotti’ Lead 2019 Razzie Nominations

Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson and President Donald Trump each earned multiple nominations at the 39th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst films and performances known as the Razzies.

Trump, as the featured subject in both Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 and Dinesh D’Souza’s Death of a Nation, earned a Worst Actor nomination in addition to a nod for Worst Screen Combo for “Donald J, Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness.” Melania Trump and Kellyanne Conway also received Worst Supporting Actress nods for Fahrenheit 11/9.

As Last Week With John Oliver noted in November 2018, Trump already owns a Razzie Award: In 1991, the mogul won Worst Supporting Actor for his very icky role in the Bo Derek film Ghosts Can’t Do It, which also won Worst Picture that year.

The maligned Gotti, The Happytime Murders and Holmes & Watson each scored six Razzie nominations, including the esteemed Worst Picture category; Robin Hood and Winchester are also up for Worst Picture. The Happytime Murders and Gotti finished Number One and Two respectively on Rolling Stone’s list of the 10 Worst Movies of 2018.

Johnny Depp, the Bruce Willis-starring Death Wish and the franchise-ending Fifty Shades Freed also each scored multiple nominees.

“With a stumbling stock market, a possible impending Presidential impeachment, raging wild fires, devastating floods, mass shootings and a litany of plagues that reached near Biblical proportions, 2018 was a year overfull with disasters,” Razzie organizers said of this year’s nominees.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

WORST PICTURE

Gotti

Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

WORST ACTRESS

Jennifer Garner / Peppermint

Amber Heard / London Fields

Melissa McCarthy / Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren / Winchester

Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper

WORST ACTOR

Johnny Depp (Voice Only) Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson

John Travolta / Gotti

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis / Death Wish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Fox / Robin Hood

Ludacris (Voice Only) Show Dogs

Joel McHale /Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston / Gotti

Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) Gotti

Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Death of a Nation (Remake of Hillary’s America…)

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (Rip-Off of Jaws)

Robin Hood

WORST DIRECTOR

Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly / Gotti

James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson / Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael & Peter) / Winchester

WORST SCREENPLAY

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE

Gotti = 6

Holmes & Watson = 6

Death of a Nation = 6

Happytime Murders = 6

Winchester = 4

Robin Hood = 3

Fifty Shades Freed = 3

Death Wish = 2