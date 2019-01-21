Trump, ‘Happytime Murders,’ ‘Gotti’ Lead 2019 Razzie Nominations

Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson and President Donald Trump each earned multiple nominations at the 39th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual celebration of Hollywood’s worst films and performances known as the Razzies.
Trump, as the featured subject in both Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 and Dinesh D’Souza’s Death of a Nation, earned a Worst Actor nomination in addition to a nod for Worst Screen Combo for “Donald J, Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness.” Melania Trump and Kellyanne Conway also received Worst Supporting Actress nods for Fahrenheit 11/9.
As Last Week With John Oliver noted in November 2018, Trump already owns a Razzie Award: In 1991, the mogul won Worst Supporting Actor for his very icky role in the Bo Derek film Ghosts Can’t Do It, which also won Worst Picture that year.
The maligned Gotti, The Happytime Murders and Holmes & Watson each scored six Razzie nominations, including the esteemed Worst Picture category; Robin Hood and Winchester are also up for Worst Picture. The Happytime Murders and Gotti finished Number One and Two respectively on Rolling Stone’s list of the 10 Worst Movies of 2018.
Johnny Depp, the Bruce Willis-starring Death Wish and the franchise-ending Fifty Shades Freed also each scored multiple nominees.
“With a stumbling stock market, a possible impending Presidential impeachment, raging wild fires, devastating floods, mass shootings and a litany of plagues that reached near Biblical proportions, 2018 was a year overfull with disasters,” Razzie organizers said of this year’s nominees.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
WORST PICTURE
Gotti
Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
WORST ACTRESS
Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
Amber Heard / London Fields
Melissa McCarthy / Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren / Winchester
Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper
WORST ACTOR
Johnny Depp (Voice Only) Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
John Travolta / Gotti
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis / Death Wish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Fox / Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only) Show Dogs
Joel McHale /Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston / Gotti
Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) Gotti
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Death of a Nation (Remake of Hillary’s America…)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (Rip-Off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
WORST DIRECTOR
Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly / Gotti
James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson / Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael & Peter) / Winchester
WORST SCREENPLAY
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE
Gotti = 6
Holmes & Watson = 6
Death of a Nation = 6
Happytime Murders = 6
Winchester = 4
Robin Hood = 3
Fifty Shades Freed = 3
Death Wish = 2
