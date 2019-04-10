Trump Campaign Video Pulled for Unauthorized Use of ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Score

Warner Bros. Pictures triggered the removal of a campaign video President Donald Trump posted on Twitter due to its unauthorized use of the score from The Dark Knight Rises.

The 2020 campaign video reportedly originated on the pro-Trump sub-Reddit last week before Trump posted it to his own Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon. The video features music from Hans Zimmer’s “Why Do We Fall?” from The Dark Knight Rises score, and also borrows the font lifted from the film’s title cards, Variety reports.

“The use of Warner Bros.’ score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized,” said a Warner Bros. spokesperson in a statement before the clip was shut down. “We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

Zimmer did not return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment at press time.

The campaign video clocks in at under two minutes and juxtaposes footage of Trump from his first two years in office with clips of his political rivals, such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, but also Hollywood critics like Rose O’Donnell, Amy Schumer and Bryan Cranston. There’s no narration, but text in the video reads, “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020.”

At the time of removal, the video had racked up over 2 million views on Twitter. The original video was also removed from YouTube, where it had amassed over 65,000 views.

Warner’s legal challenge over the campaign video comes months after HBO criticized Trump for stealing the Game of Thrones trademark in a tweet promising sanctions against Iran. The image used the Game of Thrones font and riffed on the show’s longtime slogan, “Winter Is Coming.” Though the image was not removed, HBO stated that they “would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.” On Twitter, the network added, “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”