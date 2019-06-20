Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Discover the Six Types of Music in ‘Trolls World Tour’ Trailer

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as Trolls co-stars in the new trailer for Trolls World Tour, released on Thursday. The film arrives in theaters April 17th, 2020.

In this Trolls adventure, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) encounter a new threat to their tribe: Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), leaders of the Rock Tribe who want hard-rock to reign supreme. Through this, Poppy and Branch discover that they live in but one of six musical troll tribes, each devoted to one of the six (!!!) musical genres in existence: Pop, Funk, Classical, Techno, Country and Rock. (Don’t worry, there’s hip-hop, too … performed by a glittery baby troll played by Kenan Thompson.) They set out to unite all six tribes against the rock dictatorship.

This premise begs a lot of questions, namely “What about other electronic genres besides Techno?” and “Is Disco shared equally among the six tribes?” The good news is that the movie has some choice representatives for each musical genre. In addition to the Godfather of Heavy Metal himself playing King Thrash, the land of Funk is led by Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak; Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell and Flula Borg lead Country; Ester Dean is a new member of the Pop tribe; J. Balvin plays a Reggaeton character (part of the Pop tribe, also?); Anthony Ramos covers Techno; Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz; and world-renowned conductor/violinist Gustavo Dudamel leads the Classical tribe, along with Charlyne Yi.

Trolls World Tour also co-stars James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches and Kunal Nayyar. The film is directed by Walt Dohrn, who co-directed Trolls.