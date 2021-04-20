Tribeca to Premiere Films on Anthony Bourdain, A$AP Rocky, Rick James

The Tribeca Film Festival has announced its 2021 feature film lineup, showcasing 64 films from 81 filmmakers from across 23 different countries.

The features program includes 54 world premieres, and notably, over 60% of the films this year are directed by female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers. The 2021 festival received a record high of 11,222 total submissions across all categories.

The festival will premiere the Hulu release False Positive, starring Ilana Glazer (who also co-wrote and co-produced the film), about a couple whose relationship is on the rocks after they visit a fertility specialist. The film is directed, co-written, and co-produced by John Lee, and also stars Justin Theroux, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, Zainab Jah, and Pierce Brosnan.

Several music-focused documentaries will also be showcased at Tribeca this year, including the Rick James documentary Bitchin’, directed by Sacha Jenkins, and Stockholm Syndrome, which follows A$AP Rocky’s journey to freedom after his arrest in Sweden. Thomas Robsahm’s A-ha: The Movie will take a behind-the-scenes look at the landmark synth-pop group A-ha, with new interviews and archival footage.

Additionally, Suzanne Joe Kai’s new documentary Like a Rolling Stone will explore the work of Rolling Stone writer and editor Ben Fong-Torres, who defined much of the magazine’s work in the Sixties and Seventies. The film includes interviews with Fong-Torres as well as Cameron Crowe, Annie Leibovitz, Carlos Santana, Elton John, Steve Martin, Bob Weir, Quincy Jones, and more.

Other program highlights include the all-star apocalyptic comedy How It Ends, shot entirely in quarantine; Italian Studies, which sees Vanessa Kirby portraying a mysterious woman on a wild adventure through Manhattan; No Man of God, a dramatization of FBI investigator Bill Hagmaier’s interrogations of Ted Bundy; The Kids, a behind-the-scenes look at the Nineties cult classic film Kids; and Roadrunner, Morgan Nelville’s documentary about the life of Anthony Bourdain.

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will be held June 9th through 20th and will feature both in-person screenings and virtual events.