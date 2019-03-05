Tribeca Film Fest: D’Angelo, Woodstock, Bill Wyman Docs Lead Stacked Lineup

New documentaries about D’Angelo, Woodstock, Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman and Blind Melon’s late lead singer Shannon Hoon are among the music films set to premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

The stacked lineup also includes films about Linda Ronstadt, Sublime and late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. Jared Leto is also set to debut his new film, A Day In the Life of America, a collaborative project filmed in all 50 states over the course of a single July 4th. The Tribeca Film Festival will take place April 24th through May 5th in New York City.

The new D’Angelo documentary, Devil’s Pie, was directed by Carine Bijlsma and follows the famously reclusive musician as he prepares for his comeback tour after receding from the public eye following the massive success of his 2000 LP Voodoo.

Filmmaker Barak Goodman, meanwhile, will debut his new film Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation, a retelling of the Woodstock story on its 50th anniversary from the perspective of people who were on the ground. In The Quiet One, director Oliver Murray will examine the life and career of Bill Wyman through hours of previously unseen footage, personal photographs and other items from the bassist’s archives.

Other artist-centric films include Danny Clinch and Taryn Gould’s All I Can Say, which uses intimate video diaries made by Hoon to conduct both an examination of Nineties culture and a philosophical study of fame. Mystify: Michael Hutchence finds director Richard Lowenstein examining the late INXS singer’s life, while The Sound of My Voice will offer a poignant portrait of Linda Ronstadt (Sheryl Crow will deliver a special tribute performance following the latter film’s premiere).

Among the other music-centric documentaries set to premiere at Tribeca are The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion, which looks at how rap has influenced and altered the world of high fashion, and Other Music, a profile of the acclaimed New York City record store of the same name, which closed in 2016.

The Tribeca Film Fest lineup will also feature the previously announced documentary, The Apollo, director Roger Ross Williams’ deep dive into the history and inner-workings of the legendary Harlem theater. The film features a slew of archival footage, plus interviews with artists like Pharrell Williams, Smokey Robinson, Patti LaBelle and Jamie Foxx.

The festival will also host a special performance from Spinal Tap after a 35th anniversary screening of the groundbreaking rock mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap. And Ben Stiller will reunite with Reality Bites cast mates Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo and Steve Zahn for a special 25th anniversary event.