Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ ‘Bloodshot,’ ‘The King’ and More

Aeronauts

Eddie Redmayne enlists the help of Felicity Jones for a hot air balloon expedition destined to go beyond the heights reached by explorers before them. Set in 19th century London and based on true events, the film follows the pair as they navigate uncharted parts of the sky in spite of the rest of the world’s doubt. The trailer shows both stunning scenes from above the clouds and the hostility of the environment, ending with Jones’ demand that Redmayne stays alive before she climbs the frozen balloon in an effort to save their lives. In theaters on Dec. 6th.

Bloodshot

The clip opens and Vin Diesel’s face is blown off. Under other circumstances, that could spoil an upcoming action movie, but Bloodshot isn’t operating with regular logic: Diesel’s face immediately heals itself and he’s back, drawing his gun. As the trailer unfolds, romantic memories of the past are interspersed with violence and it’s revealed that Diesel’s character, Ray, was once a soldier killed in action before the RST corporation brought him back to life and gave him superhuman abilities. Of course, RST has its own agenda and Ray’s rehabilitation seems more like manipulation. In theaters on Feb. 21st.

Jesus is King

The latest trailer for the film-counterpart of Kanye West’s (much-delayed) album Jesus is King shows the rapper and his crew behind the scenes setting up outside the Rodan Crater in Arizona’s Painted Desert. Bible passages are sprinkled throughout the footage before the Sunday Service Choir gives an impassioned performance. For those with questions about West’s latest project, he says in a voiceover, “We are here to save souls. Here to save people from eternal damnation.” West’s gospel hits IMAX theatres nationwide on Oct. 25th.

The King

Timothée Chalamet plays a young prince who suddenly must learn to live with the power of being King and all of the dangers the role brings. The foreboding trailer shows armies in battle and moments of intensity: “Chose your steps wisely, dear brother,” says the prince’s sister, “they have their own kingdoms behind their eyes.” As if that’s not warning enough, the clip later teases an execution at the guillotine. The Shakespeare-period drama comes to Netflix on November 1st.

I’m With the Band

The new Netflix docuseries goes behind the scenes with Nasty Cherry, “the greatest band you’ve never heard of.” However, you’ve likely heard of Charli XCX, the band’s frontwoman and creator. XCX and her four bandmates Gabi, Chloe, Georgia and Debbie introduce each other in the trailer that shows the group in the studio, rehearsals and also in their free time sharing laughs and silly antics. The series premieres on November 15th.

Silicon Valley, Season 6

The comedy’s final season finds the Silicon Valley bros facing up against the federal government, contemplating billion-dollar takeovers and dealing with 4,000 pounds of meat that somehow shows up at the Pied Piper office. The trailer also teases Pied Piper founder Richard (Thomas Middeldith) testifying before congress – earning rousing applause from those watching back at the office – while his rival, Gavin Belson (Matt Ross), watches his own company’s logo shrink in comparison to that of the chicken chain he now must share office space with. The first episode of the final season premieres on HBO Oct. 27th.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The most revealing – and final – trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film opens with Rey (Daisy Ridley) sprinting through the forest and ruins, blue lightsaber in hand. The clip cuts to rebel forces gathered in a bunker and to raging seas. In a voiceover, Rey says, “People keep telling me they know me. No one does.” It’s Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) who answers, “But I do.” Later, we see them come face-to-face with each other. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Carrie Fisher as Leia, embracing Rey in a golden-hued moment. The film premieres in theatres on Dec. 20th