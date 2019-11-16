Trailers of the Week: ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ ‘Trolls World Tour,’ and More

Broken “What is the true price of the products you buy,” asks a voiceover as the trailer opens. Netflix’s new investigative documentary series will answer that very question. The clip shares several alarming examples: cheaply-made furniture falls on consumers, counterfeit name-brand cosmetics test positive for horse urine, and overwhelming amounts of plastic get dumped into the ocean. The series also promises to explore the tension between consumer and industry responsibility, using JUUL as a timely – and frightening – example. The series premieres on Netflix on Nov. 27th.

Fantasy Island

The old adage ‘be careful what you wish for’ rings true in the trailer for Blumhouse Production’s new film remake of the 1970s TV show, Fantasy Island. The clip opens with Lucy Hale’s character, Melanie, descending an elevator that leads to an island where anything is possible. At first, the new arrivals are impressed by the luxurious resort owned by Mr. Roarke. However, guests quickly learn that the fantasies they’ve been promised can easily be twisted against them. Such is the case for Melanie, whose dream of revenge over a childhood bully escalates beyond her control as she realizes actual torture is being inflicted upon the young woman. Along with her fellow guests, Melanie tries to fight against what she’s set into motion. Feb. 14th.

The Kasey Musgraves Christmas Show

Musgraves channels the Christmas spirit — and Cher’s sense of style — for a glitzy new Christmas special. In the trailer, Musgraves reveals her inspiration for the show. “I had this idea about bringing this Christmas album to life in a TV special,” she says, referring to 2016’s A Very Kasey Christmas. The trailer teases elaborate, festive set designs and special guests Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, James Cordon, and Kendall Jenner. It’s shaping up to be a very Kasey Christmas, indeed. The show premieres on Amazon Prime on Nov. 29th.

Selena: The Series – Part 1

In the Netflix series’ new teaser, Christian Serratos is shown preparing for her role as iconic Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla. Her long, manicured nails grip the Selena script as she sings softly to herself. The clip jumps to Serratos getting more into character: applying the singer’s signature red lipstick and sparkly bootcut jumpsuit. She then heads to rehearsal, where she sings “Como La Flor,” before a voice calls out, “Alright, Christian. We’re ready to shoot.” The series premieres on Netflix in 2020.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic has left his home planet to start a life on Earth, far away from those who wish to steal his powers. Yet with his boundless energy, things start to get lonely. The trailer shows Sonic using a washing machine like a hamster wheel, playing against himself in ping-pong, and running the bases of a baseball diamond – until he accidentally causes a massive power outage that reveals his whereabouts to those who are after him, namely Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. Sonic’s new friend Tom helps keep him on the run and out of Dr. Robotnik’s hands. Set to the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” the clips show sonic as he causes – and escapes – mayhem. Feb. 14th.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

The trailer opens with SpongeBob fondly reminiscing on the friendship he shares with his beloved pet snail, Gary. When SpongeBob comes home one day to find Gary suddenly missing, he fears that his friend has been “snail-napped” and enlists his best friend Patrick to help with the search. Along the way, they encounter Keanu Reeves, who plays a sage whose head floats on a tumbleweed, and they also journey to “the lost city of Atlantic City,” where the duo’s goofy antics are on full display. May 2020.

Trolls World Tour

Accompanied by singing flowers and other cheerful creatures, Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) plucks a mandolin and sings Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.” Their friendly sing-along comes to a halt when a hard-rocking troll interrupts to give a fierce guitar solo. Soon, Poppy learns that there are other tribes of trolls spread throughout the lands, each with their own style of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. However, the genres are in danger: the Rock trolls are on a mission to destroy all other kinds of music. Poppy and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on a journey to unite the tribes in order to stop the destruction and get a musical education along the way. April 17.