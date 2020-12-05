Trailers of the Week: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,’ ‘My Gift,’ and More

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part Four

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) has a magical birthday party – which is to be expected. Only, when her cake disappears, it’s not by the doings of the young witch. A darker magic is at play: The Eldritch Terrors, a group of evil entities. Together with both her coven and her mortal friends, Sabrina tries to save her town from the sinister invasion – while also navigating ex-boyfriends. (December 31st)

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

“‘Twas the night before Christmas and 2020 had been rough.” So begins Tiffany Haddish’s Christmastime narration. The hero of this tale is no other than Mariah Carey, who brings on the glitz and glam to her own winter wonderland. Carey’s joined by Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, and more for the celebrations, which of course includes the performance of her Christmas anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” (December 4th)

The Mauritanian

Mohamedou Ould Slahi spent 14 years in Guantánamo as a detainee, despite never receiving any charges. Slahi was suspected of being connected to the September 11th attacks and was severely tortured. The new movie is based on his memoir about his experiences there and sheds light on his trial. Tahar Rahim plays Shali, and Jodie Foster plays the defense attorney who takes on his case, and in turn, a great deal of criticism. (February 19th)

My Gift

For her new Christmas special, Carrie Underwood is joined by an orchestra as she takes the stage to sing Christmas classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “O Holy Night.” In the new clip, Underwood reminisces on times of togetherness and teases a moving performance with John Legend. “For Christmas, it was always about just us being together,” Underwood says, “so more than anything I wanted to make this album full of so much love and so much heart, and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way.”(December 3rd)

Small Axe: Alex Wheatle

The fourth film in Steve McQueen’s anthology centers on the real-life writer Alex Wheatle (played by Sheyi Cole). “For me, it was always about the music,” he says in the clip. While the 45-second teaser mainly gives glimpses of Wheatle reading in bed and shopping for records, there are hints of uprisings and riots. Like the rest of the series, the film tells the story of London’s West Indian community during the sixties to the mid-eighties. (December 11th)

Small Axe: Red, White and Blue

In the third installment of Steve McQueen’s anthology series, a police officer (played by John Boyega) joins the force thinking that he’ll be able to instill systematic change from within. However, this is London’s West Indian community in the late 20th century. Racism is rampant, and his family members are hurt by his decision. The film is based on the true-life of Larry Logan, who wanted to be a part of making change after witnessing two cops assault his father. (December 4th)

Fatale

Hilary Swank plays a police detective who faces off against Michael Ealy, a successful sports agent, that she’s investigating. Although he’s married, he has a one-night stand, not realizing she’s a police detective, but he continues to stay enthralled as his perfect life slowly disappears as he gets caught in her trap. “Can you think of anyone who might want to harm you? Friends? Family?” Valerie (Hillary Swank) asks Derrick (Michael Ealy) as he and his wife recover from a home invasion. “Or a woman you screwed and discarded?” The thriller is directed by Deon Taylor (The Intruder) and also stars Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner. (December 18th)