Trailers of the Week: ‘The Grudge,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Witcher’ and More

The End of the F***ing World, Season 2

Set to Graham Coxon’s stripped-down cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding,” clips show Alyssa (Jessica Barden) trying on her wedding gown, walking down the aisle and looking mournful at her own reception. While the trailer does not show who she is marrying, it does appear that her boyfriend James (Alex Lawther) is, in fact, dead, which remained uncertain in the first season’s cliff-hanger ending. The trailer ends with its own cliffhanger: one bullet standing upright on a table with ‘James’ engraved on its side. The second season premieres on Netflix on Nov. 5th.

The Grudge

The trailer opens with Peter Spencer knocking on the door of a house with a for sale sign. Immediately it’s clear this would be an ill-advised purchase: in the darkened home, he can hear disturbing mumblings which he follows into the bathroom where a grotesque hand grabs at him from a bathtub full of inky water. Peter then enlists the help of the local detective who enters the house only to realize that the curse has followed her home after she sees something insidious scuttle underneath her son’s bed. Clips show characters as they try to flee but as the text in the trailer says, “Once you enter, it will never let you go.” Jan. 3rd.

Jumanji: The Next Level

In the sequel to 2017’s adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a group of highschoolers re-enter the game to save their friend Spencer. Only this time, all that they know about Jumanji has changed: the characters face sand deserts and snowy, mountainous terrain and to make matters worse, they aren’t able to choose their own avatars. Spencer’s curmudgeonly grandfather (played by Danny Divito) inhabits Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s body while his friend finds himself stuck inside Kevin Hart. While the trailer delivers punchlines, it also includes an ominous voiceover: “This time, not all of you will leave the game alive.” Dec. 13th.

The Mandalorian

Disney+’s latest trailer for its debut Star Wars show opens with the heads of stormtroopers half-buried in the sand while others are upright on spears. A villainous voiceover addresses the Mandalorian: “Is the world more peaceful since the revolution? It is a shame you people suffered, but bounty hunting is a complicated profession. They said you were the best in the parsec. Would you agree?” The action-packed trailer shows the Mandalorian in combat and teases new aliens and robots that inhabit this post Return of the Jedi, pre The Force Awakens world. The show premieres on Dinsey+’s launch date, Nov. 12.

Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me

The trailer for the upcoming documentary about the Rolling Stones guitarist’s life opens with Ronnie Wood perched on a stool, surrounded by his art and guitars as he sings the lyrics, “I wish that I knew what I know now when I was younger.” The trailer promises a delve into such younger days through interviews with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, his wife and Wood himself. Between interview clips, the trailer shows archival photos of Wood onstage as well as footage of him in the studio. The documentary will premiere in select English theatres on Nov. 26th.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars in Netflix’s new fantasy series as Geralt of Rivia, a mythical being roaming the continent on the hunt for monsters. The trailer shows Geralt as he meets other characters and encounters rivals on the battlefield. It also appears that Geralt is not the only character seeking something: a young girl is on a mission to find him. “If he’s out there, there is still hope,” she is told by a bed-ridden woman. The series is based on the best-selling book series and all eight episodes will be available on Netflix on Dec. 20th.