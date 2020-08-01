Trailers of the Week: ‘Kajillionaire,’ ‘Misbehavior,’ ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters,’ and More

Kajillionaire

“Most people want to be kajillionaires. That’s the dream,” Robert (portrayed by Richard Jenkins) says to his daughter, Old Dolio (portrayed by Evan Rachel Wood). “That’s how they get you hooked.” In this family of con artists, not being “hooked” is a point of pride. For Old Dolio, the ways of dumpster diving, forging, and scheming go unquestioned until she meets a stranger (portrayed by Gina Rodriguez) who shows Old Dolio a kinder, more gentle way of living. (September 18th)

Killroy Was Here

Drawing inspiration from the popular World War II graffiti by the same name, Kevin Smith’s new horror film imagines “Kilroy” as an actual person: a cannibalistic soldier on a rampage to hunt whoever he pleases. The campy new teaser showcases a variety of seemingly unrelated plotlines that are all haunted by Killroy, though his motives beyond hunger for human flesh are not revealed. What we do know is that there will be killer alligators, bad priests, and a ridiulous amount of blood.

Misbehavior

In 1970s London, two groups of women fight to be heard. Sally (portrayed by Keira Knightly) and her like-minded friends are determined to disrupt the Miss World competition after being fed up that women must earn their place in the world by looking a certain way, inside and outside of the competition. Sally snaps at her own mother for encouraging her daughter to mimic Miss World. However, at the same time, a group of black women are fighting for something else: a chance to show little girls like them that they have a place in that world at all. (September 25th)

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Atlanta twins Sterling and Blair are on their way to becoming the city’s best bounty hunters. Only, there’s one thing getting in their way: high school. While their parents think the girls are serving up frozen yogurt and practicing with the debate team, they’re wielding guns and catching perpetrators. (Plus making time for more standard forms of teenage fun.) In a self-congratulatory moment, the sisters declare, “We are really nailing this work-life balance. Why do women complain so much? It’s super easy to have it all.” (August 14th)

You Never Had It – An Evening with Bukowski

The evening takes place in January of 1981. Italian producer and journalist Silvia Bizio joins legendary writer Charles Bukowski in his San Pedro home, sharing cigarettes, drinks, and all-encompassing conversation. The newly unearthed footage captures Bukowski saying, “In your time, if you’re too well accepted, you’re not doing a good job. You should always be a little ahead of your time. When your critics agree with you, when your readers agree with you, you’re not quite there.” (August 7th)