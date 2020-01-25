Trailers of the Week: ‘High Fidelity,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ ‘Miss Americana’ and More

High Fidelity

Who hasn’t stopped and wondered what when wrong when navigating love and its subsequent comedowns? Rob (portrayed by Zoe Kravitz) dares to go back to her ex-lovers on a “vision quest” and actually ask then in the Hulu series adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel. Set to David Bowie’s “Modern Love,” the clip highlights an ex-girlfriend’s explanation: “You could be a bit obsessive and a little too in touch with your feelings.” Jump to scenes of the record store owning Rob yelling for her ex in the pouring rain, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. As Rob continues on her “vision quest,” some detours down memory lane may be harder to handle than others. (Feb. 14)

Horse Girl

The introverted Sarah (Portrayed by Alison Brie) finally starts to take steps outside of her comfort zone – she even says yes to a date! – when reality starts slipping away from her, just as it had from her grandmother. It starts small: Sarah has trouble sleeping. She finds herself in strange places with no recollection of how she got there. Then, things take a turn toward the surreal: there’s talk of alien abductions, her bedroom furniture moves on its own, and somehow, she can hear the future. With every lucid dream feeling more and more real, Sarah suddenly questions whether her grandmother went crazy after all. (Feb. 7)

Irresistible

In the upcoming film written and directed by Jon Stewart, Democrats have lost their footing in conservative America, but Steve Carrell’s political consultant character has found just the person to help them take back Wisconsin. Enter Jack Hastings (portrayed by Chris Cooper), the ex-Marine turned rural farmer who was captured on video standing up for Immigrants at a local town hall. Seen as the Democrats’ only chance to win swing voters, Hasting’s mayoral campaign becomes Carrell’s top priority. But the campaign doesn’t come without obstacles for Carrell — everything from stubborn Budweiser twist-offs to Rose Byrne’s fierce opposing consultant character stands in his way. (May 29)

The Last Thing He Wanted

Anne Hathaway stars as a principled journalist-turned-arms dealer in the film adaptation of Joan Didion’s 1996 novel. What starts out as a journalist’s investigation into Contra activity in Central America turns personal when Hathaway discovers her ill father is a central player in the smuggling conspiracy. Forced to finish what he’s started, she’s thrown into her father’s high-risk world. The clip teases mysterious meetups with go-betweens, urgent gun-wielding moments, and a government official (portrayed by Ben Affleck) hot on her trail. (Feb. 21)

Little Fires Everywhere

Elena Richardson (portrayed by Reese Witherspoon) watches her life go up in flames. Literally. When a police officer asks her to think of anyone who would wish this upon her, flashbacks ensue, starting with her decision to rent part of her house to a homeless artist, Mia (portrayed by Kerry Washington). Based on Celeste Ng’s best-selling novel, the clip teases the unraveling of both women’s lives and ends with an ominous voiceover while a photo of Elena’s face burns: “Have you really looked at yourself? The parts you’re afraid to look at?” (March 18)

Spenser Confidential

“Picture this: dirty cops, drug cartels, and some big politicians all working together.” This is exactly what Spenser (portrayed by Mark Wahlberg) and his new friend Hawk (portrayed by Winston Duke) are up against in the new Netflix action film. Along with Spenser’s ex-girlfriend Cissy, they take on the widespread corruption. Post Malone appears in the clip as an inmate with a warning message: “You’re about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.” (Mar. 6)

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

To say the pop star has lead her life in the public eye is an understatement. In the upcoming Netflix documentary’s new trailer, Swift opens up to director Lana Wilson. “Label executives would just say, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says ‘Thank you.’ I became the person everyone wanted me to be.” As everyone knows, that didn’t stave off criticism. The clip highlights a barrage of negative press leading up to Swift’s year-long break from the spotlight. Now, the documentary promises to take fans behind the scenes on her journey toward newfound self-acceptance. “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore,” says Swift. (Jan. 31) Read our review from the Sundance premiere.