Trailers of the Week: ‘Dune,’ ‘I Am Greta,’ ‘Rebecca,’ and More

Billie

Unreleased interviews with the jazz icon, newly restored color pictures and videos, pus conversations with other musical greats like Tony Bennett, Charles Mingus, Sylvia Syms, and Count Basie – the new documentary examines the life and cultural legacy of Billie Holiday as it’s never been before. The film was made possible by over 200 hours of footage that Linda Lipnack Kuehl captures during the Sixties for a biography of Holiday that was never completed. (November 13th)

Dune

Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction epic novel is getting another big-screen adaptation. This time, Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides – the heir to the throne of House Atreides. By way of mysterious visions, Paul foresees that the throne isn’t the only thing he’s inheriting. A deadly crusade is on its way. While a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse” plays, we get glimpses of battle, larger-than-life sand disasters, and the far-off planet Arrakis. (December 18th)

Freaky

Millie is just your average high schooler trying to strike the perfect balance between getting noticed by her crush and avoiding attention from those who just want to pick on her – that is, until things start to get weird. When the local serial killer stabs her one night, she realizes she’s not dead but stuck in his body – Vince Vaughn’s body, to be exact. What’s worse is that the serial killer is now masquerading as Millie, mastering high school and truly getting away with murder. (November 13th)

Hubie Halloween

Hubie (Adam Sandler) spends every Halloween doing a thankless job – monitoring his fellow townspeople and making sure the tricks don’t get too out of hand. Unfortunately for Hubie, the folks over at the local PD don’t always see his concerns in the same light. Usually, this doesn’t put anyone in danger. This year, that changes. When Herbie notices people disappearing around Halloween, it’s up to him to solve the mystery – even if nobody else thinks he can. (October 7th)

I Am Greta

Long ago seem the days when Greta Thunberg was solo-striking on the street with just her backpack and a sign. The new Hulu documentary tracks her rise from obscurity to global activist through never-before-seen footage and interviews, ranging from family life at home to her voyage across the Atlantic Ocean en route to United Nations’ Climate Action Summit. (November 13th)

Ratched

In the latest look into the new Netflix series that gives cruel nurse Mildred Ratched of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest her origin story, we learn that she was abandoned by her parents at a very early age – a wound that stays with her to the present day. “The doctors here, they want to give you hope,” Mildred says, “that one day you can leave here, that you deserve someone to show you mercy. How different I would be if someone had.” Only, in this hospital, mercy takes unsettling forms, from lobotomies to questionable experiments. (September 18th)

Rebecca

When Lily James’ character enters into a marriage with Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer) after a steamy affair in Monte Carlo, she doesn’t realize that her future will now be consumed by another person’s past. Maxim is a widower, and though James wants to learn about his late wife, Rebecca, that topic is sealed and shrouded in mystery. “All marriages have secrets,” he tells her. Soon, the not knowing becomes unbearable. The housekeeper expresses her disapproval for James and hints that Rebecca’s ghost still lingers. As the clip teases, she doesn’t mean figuratively. (October 21st)

Star Trek: Discovery, Season Three

It’s the year 3188. Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) has lead the Discovery – and its crew – to this uncertain future. While Burnham shrieks with relief when she realizes that life forms are still around, she comes to learn that in the past 900 years, the galaxy went through something called “The Burn.” Burnham and her crew make new allies that help make sure that hope is not lost on the Federation. (October 15th)