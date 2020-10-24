Trailers of the Week: Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas on the Square,’ Shawn Mendes’ ‘In Wonder,’ ‘News of the World,’ and More

Animaniacs

“Here’s the check for the Animaniacs reboot, you sellouts” The Warner brothers Yakko and Wakko and their sister Dot have big grins as they take their cash out from Hulu in the reboot show’s new season. Jokes aside, the original cast is back in its full 90s form, including Steven Speilberg as executive producer. Despite the nostalgia factor, the reboot propels the siblings into the present day. Expect iPad bits, Beyonce references, and jokes at the expense of a very-orange animated President Donald Trump. (November 20th)

Christmas on the Square

There’s a new Christmas angel in town: Dolly Parton. In the upcoming Netflix musical – with songs written by Parton – the country icon tries to help a modern-day Scrooge character see the light. Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) has big plans for her hometown: Selling it to a mall developer. However, industry has a cost, and going through with her deal means evicting her fellow townspeople on Christmas Eve. In a nod to It’s a Wonderful Life, Parton appears to her to help her change her course. (November 22nd)

In Wonder

In his upcoming Netflix documentary, Sean Mendes grapples with reconciling celebrity with the fact that he’s just a regular guy. Mendes’srise to sol-out-arenas-level fame was a swift one, and the film shows us that ascent as well as the anxieties and fears that have come with it. He wonders aloud if fans would stop coming to his shows if they knew he was simply normal. Despite the struggles, the film shows his exuberance on stage in front of fans. He says, “It feel like a dream.” (November 23rd)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

It’s the 1920s. Chicago. Tensions are running high in the recording studio. Legendary blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) operates on her own will and her own time. For one young trumpeter (portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman), this is a source of angst. He has his own songs. He has his own visions. While Levee and Ma do collide, they are both just trying to survive the music industry unscathed – if that’s possible. (December 18th)

Mank

Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) is struggling to finish his screenplay. Gambling, alcoholism, and flirtations all stand in the way of transforming his draft pages into what will be Citizen Kane. However, the film isn’t his only project in the works. Talking in code, Mank and Orson Wells discuss hunting the “Great White Whale” a.k.a William Randolph Hearst. “Just call me Ahab,” Mank conspires. (December 4th)

News of the World

Tom Hanks is a traveling storyteller in the upcoming film based on Paulette Jiles’ novel. It’s only five years after the Civil War, and as he says in the trailer, ‘It’s not a rich man’s occupation, as you can see.” His occupation does lead him to great challenges and adventure once he comes across a ten-year-old girl who was separated from her family and raised by the Kiowa people. He vows to take her to a distant aunt and uncle. “She needs to laugh and dream,” he says. “She needs new memories.” (December 25th)

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya spent her whole life training to become a guardian of the dragon gem. However, as she grew up, the world did some changing as well. The clip flashes scenes of several tribes standing on their own. “The world is divided,” Raya says. Evil is rearing its head, and Raya sets out as one lone warrior to find the world’s last dragon and hopefully restore peace. (March 12th)