 Trailers:'Robin's Wish,”Simulation Theory,' 'Away,' and More - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next In Chicago, a Shooting Forces Systemic Inequality to the Surface
Home Movies Movie News

Trailers of the Week: ‘The Devil All the Time,’ ‘Simulation Theory,’ ‘Robin’s Wish,’ and More

From a sci-fi take on a Muse concert to an intimate look inside Robin William’s mind – your week in movie trailers

By

Natalli Amato's Most Recent Stories

View All
AWAY (L to R) MARK IVANIR as MISHA POPOV, HILARY SWANK as EMMA GREEN, and RAY PANTHAKI as RAM ARYA, in episode 101 of AWAY. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

AWAY (L to R) MARK IVANIR as MISHA POPOV, HILARY SWANK as EMMA GREEN, and RAY PANTHAKI as RAM ARYA, in episode 101 of AWAY. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

Netflix

Away

For attractant Emma Green (Hilary Swank), the one thing she’s always been certain of is that she belongs on the first mission to Mars. However, when that day finally comes, fulfilling the mission means spending three years 20 million miles away from her husband and daughter. As if that’s not enough strain for one family, the clip teases a medical crisis experienced by her husband. Too far from home to make a difference, Emma must instead show up for her crew as they get deeper into the mission..  (September 4th)

The Devil All the Time

Knockemstiff, Ohio, seems to be filled with God-loving, or, at least, God-fearing people. However, a closer look shows that the evil at work in the world is coming from within their own community and congregation. Based on a gothic novel by Donald Ray Pollock, the Netflix film follows Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights to keep the sinister forces at bay. (September 16th)

Robin’s Wish

“The human brain is an extraordinary three and a half pound gland,” says Robin Williams. “The moment you think you understand it, it comes out with something else.” The new film tries to understand the brain, and the actions of, a genius – Robin Williams. It highlights the comedian’s struggle with the neurodegenerative disorder, Lewy Body Dementia, while also celebrating his legacy and one-of-a-kind spirit.  (September 1st)

Related

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1999: Actor and comedian Robin Williams poses for a portrait circa 1999 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Robin Williams: The Triumphant Life and Painful Final Days of a Comedic Genius
Muse Soundtrack a Sci-Fi Contagion in 'Simulation Theory' Trailer

Related

Britney Spears 2016 Mtv Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 28 Aug 2016
#FreeBritney: Understanding the Fan-led Britney Spears Movement
16 Great Little Richard Deep Cuts

Simulation Theory

Neon text is typed out across the screen with a warning note; “We are caged in simulation.” What follows is both a paranormal, sci-fi investigation speared by a team of scientists and a concert film from Muse, all based upon their 2018 album that shares the film’s name. The concert footage highlights a 2019 performance by the band at London’s O2 Arena, as well as high-tech, otherworldy graphics. The film hit IMAX on August 17th and streaming services on the 21st.

The War With Grandpa 

Robert De Nero’s character arrives at the age where he’s too sharp for a nursing home, but things like going to the grocery store or baking out of the driveway are leading to unwanted trouble. The answer? His daughter welcomes him into her home, but not everyone in the family is excited. De Niro’s grandson is not too happy that his room has been taken over, and a full-on battle of pranks and hijinks ensues. (October 9th)

In This Article: Hilary Swank, Muse, Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, trailers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.