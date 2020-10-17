Trailers of the Week: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ ‘Letter to You,’ and More

The Crown, Season Four

Finally, we have an official look at the biographical series’ newest season. Not only do we get to see more of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, but we also see Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Things pick up as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) is trying to secure their reign by finding a bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). But what looks like a fairytale to the Britsh people in dire need of a pleasant distraction is anything but for the young Diana. (November 15th)

Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance’s 2016 memoir on growing up in rural Appalachia is getting a film adaptation by Ron Howard. As the teaser shows, the film is fluid with time, jumping from traumatic childhood memories to the present day, where Vance (Gabriel Basso) has left his gritty past behind ascended into the ranks of ivy-leaguers. For all the progress of the present, Vance is still tethered to his family: his mother Bev (Amy Adams) who suffers from addiction, and his Mamaw (Glenn Close), who practically raised him. (November 24th)

I’m Your Woman

Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) life as a new mother is totally disrupted – but not by the common challenges of childrearing. Her husband is a professional thief, and when he betrays his partners, that means both he and his family are wanted. That when Jean gets put in the hands of a handler named Cal (Arinzé Kene). Together, they try to survive on the run until Cal brings her to his country home with his own family. There, his wife Terry (Marsha Stephanie Blake) and the rest of the family try to prepare her for what comes next – which seems like a whole lot of gun-wielding. (December 11th)

Letter to You

Not only do we have a new Bruce Springsteen record to look forward to, but the Boss is also giving us an in-depth look into how this album was made in a new documentary. The film also showcases a lifetime of collaboration between Springsteen and the E Street Band. In a voiceover, Bruce says, “I’m in the middle of a 45-year conversation with the men and women I’m surrounded by. The years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumble around the room, confusion often reigns. And then, suddenly, dynamite.” (October 23rd)

The Osbournes: Night of Terror

Just in time for Halloween, Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne give us a look inside some real ghosthunting. For Jack, this is nothing out of the ordinary since he has his own ghost-hunting show, Portals to Hell. However, for the rest of the family, this is uncharted territory – even though they are the Osbournes. When Jack asks his family if they’re ready, Ozzy says, “Fuck no.” (October 30th)

The Stand

In this post-apocalyptic world originally brought to life in Stephen King’s novel, everything known is now rubble. The trailer shows several characters grappling with this truth as Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” plays, making the optimistic anthem suddenly ominous. A battle between good and evil is raging, and Whoopi Goldberg is at the center of it as Mother Abigail. “There’s bitter days ahead, death and terror,” she says. “The world is now a blank page and it is there you must make your stand.”(December 17th)

Sylvie’s Love

Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) and Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) have a once in a lifetime connection. When they meet through their shared love of music and fall for each other and their big dreams, there’s no questioning their romance. However, when Robert has the chance to go to Paris to continue his career as a musician, Sylvie declines his offer to join him. Though it’s goodbye, they have no way of knowing that they’ll meet again, when it looks like their professional dreams are coming true. (December 25th)