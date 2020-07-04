 New Trailers: 'City on Lock,' 'Go-Go's,' Jennifer Hudson in 'Respect' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Useful Idiots: Professor Adolph Reed on Identity Politics Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Trailers of the Week: ‘City on Lock,’ ‘The Go-Go’s,’ ‘Respect,’ and More

From a look inside the road to City Girls’ latest album to a celebration of Aretha Franklin — your week in movie trailers.

By

Natalli Amato's Most Recent Stories

View All
R_27620_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin in RESPECT

Quantrell D. Colbert/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

City on Lock

The new YouTube docuseries follows rap-duo City Girls as they work towards their second LP, City on Lock. Not only do they have to manage the pressures that come with high-profile fame, but JT serves her prison sentence for credit card fraud while Yung Miami hides her pregnancy from the public out of her fear that people will “limit” her. Despite the group challenges, the teaser highlights JT’s release and plenty of love from their fans – including one who praises the group for their “bad bitch anthem.”  (July 2nd)

Greatness Code

Seven athletes – including Lebron James, Tom Brady, and Alex Morgan – reflect on the moments that defined their careers and solidified their reputations as the best in their sport. Vivid animation detailing the athletes’ inner thought processes breaks up the interview footage. In one scene, James recounts a 2012 career-defining game against the Boston Celtics. At the peak of his performance, he says “I felt absolutely nothing.” As the clip ends, James says, “I wish I could bottle ‘nothing’ up, I’ll tell you that.”  (July 10th)

The Go-Go’s

Related

City Girls
Watch City Girls Record 'City on Lock' in Docuseries Trailer
LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan Dissect Defining Moments in 'Greatness Code' Trailer

Related

Beatles, swimming pool
The 10 Coolest Summer Albums of All Time
The Ultimate Mother's Day Playlist

“In the course of a year we had gone from playing dive bars to Madison Square Garden,” says Jane Wiedlin on the all-female New Wave band’s rapid ascent to fame. The new Showtime documentary pays homage to the L.A. punk scene that the women came up in and delves into the impacts of the success that followed. Looking back on the early days, punk poet Pleasant Gehman says, “Their set was three songs long and two of them were the same song!” (August 1st)

 

Made in Italy 

Father-and-son Robert (Liam Neeson) and Jack (Micheál Richardson) haven’t spoken in months, but the desire to sell an old Tuscan home brings them back together to confront their past and complete poorly executed home-improvement projects. Working on the long-abandoned family home stirs up memories of Jack’s late mother and unresolved grief, but as the clip hints, there’s also the possibility of newfound love. (August 7th)

Mucho Mucho Amor

A new Netflix documentary delves into the life of the beloved Puerto Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado. The clip shows Mercado clad in elaborately bedazzled capes, sharing wisdom, love, and of course,  horoscopes, with his millions of viewers. Mercado was everywhere on Spanish-speaking television – until he suddenly wasn’t; along with his legacy, the film examines Mercado’s time away from the public eye and the struggles he faced as he came to terms with aging near the end of his life.  (July 8)

Respect

In between powerful scenes showcasing Jennifer Hudson’s performance of “Respect,” the biopic’s latest clip shows Hudson fully transformed into Aretha Franklin, claiming due recognition from both the music industry and the men in her life. When an executive says, “Aretha, you do talk don’tcha? Not just sing?” she cooly responds by asking to be called Ms. Franklin. In the clip’s final moments, Franklin tells a congregation that “You have to disturb the peace when you can’t get no peace.” (December)

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Aretha Franklin, City Girls, Jennifer Hudson, LeBron James, trailers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.