Trailers of the Week: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Saved by the Bell,’ ‘Zappa,’ and More

The Crown, Season Four

As the new season nears, we get deeper glimpses into the new forces entering Queen Elizabeth’s life: Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). We see Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) give Thatcher a warning as to not make enemies out of “left, right and center.” Thatcher, however, is unbothered: “What if one is comfortable with having enemies?” The spotlight shifts to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is experiencing more than the average familial pressure to marry – not just to find a wife, a companion, but a future queen for his country. (November 15th)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

“There’s nothing else to say about the Bee Gees except they’re fucking awesome,” Justin Timberlake says of the hit-making trio in the upcoming HBO documentary. The film follows the lives of the Gibb brothers, Barry, Robin, and Maurice, from the days in which their collective dream of being famous was first born to the hit-packed decades that followed. The teaser also highlights interviews with Noel Gallagher and Nick Jonas, who know a thing or two about performing with brothers. (December 12th)

Crock of Gold

Julien Temple’s latest rockumentary tells the story of the Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. “God looked down on this little cottage in Ireland and said, ‘That little boy there, that’s the little boy I’m going to use to save Irish music,’” MacGowan says of his own career. It may not be that much of a stretch, even though struggles with drugs and alcohol left him tortured. Joe Strummer goes on to call him “one of the finest writers of this century.” (December 4th)

The Midnight Sky

George Clooney plays an Arctic scientist who has survived a yet-to-be-revealed global catastrophe. While he and his daughter seem to be getting by together at a research center in the Arctic, he uproots their existence in order to make contact with astronauts who have been in space and are unaware of the current conditions on Earth. Together, he and his daughter trek through inhospitable land and hope that life can be sustained elsewhere in the universe. (December 23rd)

Saved by the Bell

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley are all back in their classic roles. This time around, they’re not the students anymore. Bayside High is all about their children now. In a strange turn of events, Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris is now the governor of California. Under his jurisdiction, some of the state’s underfunded schools have been closed, which means Bayside has a lot of new students who are a long way from their comfort zone, and they aren’t afraid to call Bayside out on its privilege. (November 25th)

Selena: The Series

Christian Serratos dazzles as Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the upcoming Netflix drama based on the singer’s life. The teaser flashes between her Texas childhood, where even then she is signing, to her performances in front of adoring, screaming crowds. Her rise to becoming the most successful female Latin artist isn’t without struggle, and family conflicts emerge. While the teaser doesn’t shed light upon her untimely death, it will be explored in the series. (December 4th)

Stardust

Meet David Bowie before he was David Bowie the icon. The new film introduces us to The Man Who Sold the World-era, 24-year-old Bowie as he’s embarking on his first promotional tour aross America. Only, things aren’t going that well. As it looks, he only has one industry ally, Ron Oberman (Mac Maron), and small-town American radio isn’t quite ready to hear Bowie talk about “the years I spent dressing in women’s clothes and getting laid.” When Oberman advises Bowie to be the authentic version of himself Bowie insists there isn’t one – and invents Ziggy Stardust instead. (November 25th)

Zappa

Alex Winter’s documentary on the un-definable rocker is the first to be made with the approval of Zappa’s estate, which means cue the never-before-seen interviews, live footage, and home videos all finally released from the vault. From the teaser, we get a taste of Zappa on stage with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, plus Zappa’s first-hand account on trying to run for President. (November 27th)